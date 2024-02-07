Acacia Research Announces Licensing and Settlement Agreements Related to WiFi-6 Patents

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) today announced an agreement related to its intellectual property business.

Atlas Global Technologies LLC (“AGT”), a subsidiary of Acacia Research Group LLC (the patent licensing business of Acacia Research Corporation), entered into licensing and settlement agreements relating to its WiFi-6 patent portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2023, with aggregate payments under such agreements totaling more than $81 million. The details of such license and settlement agreements, including the parties and individual payment amounts, are confidential pursuant to those agreements. The amount received by AGT will be net of customary legal fees and other expenses.

