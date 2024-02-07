Henry Schein Medical Champions Women Athletic Trainers During National Girls and Women in Sports Day 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), in collaboration with the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association, is marking National Girls and Women in Sports Day today with this video recognizing the indispensable roles played by women athletic trainers in the world of sports. Through a series of interviews, five women athletic trainers from the National Basketball Association (NBA) share how athletic trainers help ensure players reach peak performance on and off the court.

The video features Jana Austin (New Orleans Pelicans), Chastity Chov (San Antonio Spurs), Jessica Cohen (Milwaukee Bucks), Kristin Farrell (Utah Jazz), and Heather Mau (Dallas Mavericks), and highlights their journeys to the NBA and views on how women athletic trainers are breaking down barriers in professional sports, a predominantly male profession.

“Athletic trainers play a pivotal role in maintaining the health and wellness of athletes at all levels of sports,” said Megan LoRé, General Manager of Operations for Henry Schein’s U.S. Specialty Distribution Group. “It is inspiring to see women continue to be trailblazers in the industry, making a difference in the lives of athletes and advancing the profession each and every day. At Henry Schein Medical, we remain committed to elevating the profession and being trusted advisors, so athletic trainers can continue providing exceptional care.”

National Girls and Women in Sports Day honors athletic achievements by women, recognizes the importance of sports and fitness participation for all girls and women, and celebrates the power of women in sports and the continued push for equity. According to the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, 55 percent of its members are women. But there are significantly more male head athletic trainers in professional sports than women head athletic trainers. In men’s professional sports, a study published in the National Library of Medicine reveals that only 1.3 percent of head athletic trainers are women.

“At the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA), we celebrate the strides made by women in the field of athletic training and we recognize the positive impact they have on the entirety of the sports industry,” said Josh Corbeil, NBATA Chairperson. “We appreciate Henry Schein Medical’s dedication to showcasing the contributions of athletic trainers. The Company’s commitment to recognizing the excellence of these professionals aligns with our dedication to the future of athletic training.”

During National Girls and Women in Sports Day 2022, Henry Schein Medical highlighted women athletic trainers representing several professional football teams. Click here to watch the video.

“We are excited to team up with the NBATA to showcase the influence women athletic trainers have in sports,” said Eric Kearns, National Sales Director of Henry Schein Medical’s Athletics and Schools business. “Athletic trainers are many times unsung heroes, working tirelessly behind the scenes, and it is important that they receive recognition for all they do.”

Henry Schein Medical, through its Athletics and Schools business, has continued to advocate for athletic trainers and elevate the profession through a variety of initiatives, such as the annual Rising Star Award. Created in 2021 to celebrate emerging athletic trainers with one to five years of experience in the sports medicine industry, the Rising Star Award recognizes recently graduated athletic trainers in the United States who have not yet reached a senior chief-level position, but have a strong career trajectory with the potential of forward advancement and appointment at the highest levels of the profession. Women athletic trainers have been honored with the award every year since its inception.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 24,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.6 billion in 2022, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.1 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.

About the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA)

The NBATA is a professional organization of highly skilled certified athletic trainers who provide specialized health care and critical support services to the athletes and organizations of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Members are committed and uniquely qualified to lead the management and practice of exceptional health care, and conduct basketball-related sports medicine research to benefit the athletes of the NBA and our communities. The NBATA's members uphold the athletic training profession’s highest moral and ethical standards. For more information about the NBATA, visit www.nbata.com