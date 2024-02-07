AECOM partnering with key clients to deliver the next generation of major U.S. rail projects

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that numerous projects the company is delivering for major U.S. transportation clients have secured funding from the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program. The program will provide approximately $16.4 billion in total funding for critical rail infrastructure along the heavily-used Northeast Corridor and nationwide. With this latest round of investment, the firm continues its long track-record of supporting clients in winning and delivering key federally-funded rail projects.

“As the U.S. experiences a renaissance in rail investment, we’re proud to partner with clients to provide the expertise needed to drive exceptional outcomes for critical rail infrastructure nationwide,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “These projects reflect our industry-leading rail capabilities and our commitment to deepening our relationships with clients as we support their objectives at each project stage — from advisory to design and delivery.”

Funded projects that AECOM is helping deliver include the California High Speed Rail program, a first-of-its-kind high-speed rail system in the U.S. that will connect cities across California; the Gateway Program: Hudson Tunnel Project Systems and Fit Out, which will realize a new rail tunnel linking New York and New Jersey, and the Connecticut River Bridge Replacement, which will support safer and faster service on the Northeast Corridor. Additionally, the Company supported key clients, including Amtrak and the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), in supporting projects such as the Baltimore Penn Station Master Plan and the Walk and Devon Bridge Replacement projects in Connecticut.

“We are thrilled to help deliver these transformative infrastructure improvements and apply learnings from some of the world’s most technically complex rail megaprojects,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “Thanks to our global capabilities, we’re prepared to complement our rail expertise with multidisciplinary program management and advisory offerings, providing clients with a comprehensive suite of transportation services to meet their many project needs.”

As Engineering News-Record’s top Transportation and Rail & Mass Transit firm, AECOM is a trusted delivery partner on some of the world’s largest, most transformative rail projects. Its current work includes California High Speed Rail, the Lyon-Turin high speed rail link, and Metro Tunnel Melbourne in Australia. Recently completed projects include East Side Access in New York and the Los Angeles Regional Connector. AECOM’s rail expertise is bolstered by a suite of digital tools, including PlanEngage™, PipeInsights™, and Fund Navigator™, that are helping clients identify and leverage numerous available funds to meet their key infrastructure objectives. To learn more about the Company’s digital offering, click here.

