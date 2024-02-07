University of the Potomac and MedCerts Forge Transformative Partnership in Education

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of the Potomac and MedCerts, a leader in online healthcare and IT career training, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that underscores their dedication to providing cutting-edge education and meeting the dynamic demands of today's industries.

MedCerts specializes in online and blended education programs, with high-quality training courses ranging in a wide variety of topics across the healthcare industry, from entry-level to advanced. The courses are online, allowing accessibility to working adult students.

This collaboration is a significant milestone, with MedCerts' specialized expertise enhancing UOTP’s academic programs to ensure they are not only relevant but at the forefront of industry requirements. By aligning their strengths, the partnership will create a synergy that fosters seamless transitions for UOTP students from academia to the workforce.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with UOTP,” said Rafael Castañeda, SVP of Strategic Partnerships & Workforce Development at MedCerts a Stride, Inc. company. “We admire UOTP's dedication to providing quality education that is accessible and gives the best learning opportunities for its students. We are excited to be a part of this new chapter for the university and the learners they serve.”

At the heart of this partnership is the commitment to offer students more than just theoretical knowledge. The collaboration opens avenues for invaluable real-world experiences and networking opportunities, empowering students to be well-prepared and connected as they embark on their professional journeys.

Together, the UOTP and MedCerts are pioneering innovative educational solutions that bridge the gap between academia and industry needs. This partnership contributes significantly to the growth and success of both institutions, elevating the standard of education and professional preparation.

"We are excited about the possibilities that this collaboration unlocks for our students," says Andrea Kemp-Curtis, President at the University of the Potomac. "By joining forces with MedCerts, we are not only enhancing the quality of our educational offerings but also ensuring that our graduates are well-equipped to excel in their chosen fields."

As a leader in healthcare certification trainings, MedCerts has helped more than 80,000 students earn credentials and grow careers in healthcare and IT. MedCerts has developed more than 60 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes. For more information about available programs and partnership opportunities, please visit partners.medcerts.com.

For more information on this transformative partnership, please visit www.potomac.edu.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 80,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 500 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

About the University of the Potomac

The University of the Potomac is a forward-thinking institution committed to providing high-quality education that prepares students for success in their chosen fields. The University of the Potomac is dedicated to providing career-enhancing educational opportunities for a diverse student body at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Their commitment to accessible and affordable education is reflected in career-oriented disciplines that cater to multicultural learners. With a practitioner-led curriculum, grounded in a robust foundation of general education, they employ flexible teaching models, including online and campus-based formats, featuring small classes focused on technology-enhanced learning. The instruction is delivered by a faculty comprising professionally and academically qualified experts who are unwaveringly committed to student success. With a focus on innovation and industry relevance, the university strives to create a dynamic learning environment.