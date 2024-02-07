Stride Tutoring Named Qualified Vendor for Michigan's $150M Tutoring Initiative

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride Tutoring is proud to announce that it has been named as a qualified, pre-approved vendor for the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Advisors (MAISA). This recognition allows school districts in Michigan to pursue funding through the 23g MI Kids Back on Track Grant Program, with Stride Tutoring as an approved provider.

"We are honored to be named as a qualified vendor for Michigan school districts to continue to meet the needs of their students," said Jennifer Moore, General Manager at Stride Tutoring. "At Stride Tutoring, we understand the impact of personalized and targeted instruction to help students regain their academic footing. As districts and communities continue to rebound from COVID-19 learning loss, our team of certified teacher tutors is excited to support students across Michigan."

In response to significant learning challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Michigan has allocated a substantial $150 million for tutoring initiatives. High-dosage tutoring has emerged as a proven and effective tool in addressing the learning loss experienced by students. Stride Tutoring's inclusion as an MAISA approved vendor highlights the company's commitment to providing quality educational support to students in need.

A portfolio brand of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), Stride Tutoring offers online tutoring support to school districts and directly to consumers. Stride Tutoring connects students with experienced teachers specializing in math, science, English, and many other subjects. Stride’s personalized tutoring helps learners maintain their academic pace, catch up, or even surge ahead as tutors customize lesson plans to each student’s specific learning needs, strengths, and interests.

Stride Tutoring offers a variety of scalable solutions for high-dosage tutoring, including the ability to schedule small-group sessions during the school day and providing detailed student- and school-level reports. Schools and districts can also feel confident in the evidence-based nature of Stride Tutoring’s offerings, which have been certified to meet the Level IV evidence requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

As Michigan continues to prioritize educational recovery, Stride Tutoring stands ready to support school districts in their efforts to bridge the learning gap. For more information about Stride Tutoring, visit stridetutoring.com/schools-districts/.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com.