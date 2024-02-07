LambdaTest and QualityKiosk Technologies Partner to Elevate Enterprise Quality Assurance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LambdaTest, a renowned cloud-based unified testing platform, and QualityKiosk Technologies, a globally recognized quality engineering services provider, proudly announce a strategic partnership.

The partnership is designed to deliver tailored solutions, enabling businesses to create and implement high-quality, error-free software at scale. This collaboration harnesses QualityKiosk's expertise in performance engineering and quality assurance services, complemented by LambdaTest's AI-powered cloud-based testing platform.

Amalesh Mishra, Chief Growth Officer at QualityKiosk Technologies, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, "Our end-to-end QE platforms and testing solutions suite will now be even more impactful. Partnering with LambdaTest significantly boosts our ability to assist clients in achieving continuous quality testing across browsers through LambdaTest's cloud platform. We are excited to join forces with LambdaTest to develop cutting-edge solutions for the growing digital ecosystem as businesses scale and ship quality code faster."

This partnership allows QualityKiosk to leverage LambdaTest's HyperExecute platform, providing secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for clients at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle.

Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of LambdaTest, said, "We are committed to giving businesses a reliable testing platform, as demonstrated by our ongoing collaboration with QualityKiosk Technologies. Our joint goal is to enable businesses to improve the caliber of their software and the efficacy of their testing. We look forward to using our combined experience to deliver value-driven solutions to our enterprise clients."

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com.

About QualityKiosk

QualityKiosk Technologies is a digital transformation enabler and one of the world’s largest independent Quality Engineering (QE) solutions providers, helping companies build and manage digital applications for optimal performance and user experience. Founded in 2000, the company specializes in providing QA automation, performance assurance, robotic process automation (RPA), customer experience management, site reliability engineering (SRE), cloud governance & management, and data analytics solutions and services.

With operations spread across 25+ countries and a workforce of more than 4000 employees, the organization is enabling some of the leading BFSI, e-commerce, automotive, telecom, OTT, entertainment, and pharmaceutical brands to achieve their business transformation goals. QualityKiosk Technologies has been featured in renowned global advisory firms' reports, including Forrester, Gartner, and The Everest Group, for its innovative, IP-led quality engineering solutions and the positive impact it has created for its clients. To learn more, visit https://www.qualitykiosk.com.