AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to NYLIFE Insurance Company of Arizona

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A++ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aaa” (Exceptional) to NYLIFE Insurance Company of Arizona (NYLAZ) (Phoenix, AZ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

NYLAZ is a member of the New York Life Insurance Group and is important to its overall strategy; it is also fully integrated, sharing certain senior management, branding, investment management and back-office support.

The ratings of NYLAZ reflect New York Life Insurance Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its very strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

NYLAZ is offering core retail term life products to policyholders outside of New York state. The company will also leverage New York Life Insurance Company’s strong brand recognition along with a very strong and established career agency distribution channel. NYLAZ shares New York Life Insurance Company’s ERM, which maintains a very disciplined enterprise-wide approach to risk management.

