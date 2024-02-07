Comtech Selected by Innovation Canada to Join Exclusive Accelerated Growth Services Program

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 7, 2024-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global technology leader, today announced its Canadian subsidiary was invited by Innovation Canada, a sector of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, to join a select group of companies participating in the Accelerated Growth Service (AGS) program. The AGS program offers support to a number of high-growth, high-potential, qualifying businesses across Canada.

As part of the program, Comtech will gain access to key government services such as financing and export opportunities. The AGS program will also provide Comtech with a personalized team of government experts to support the company’s growth plans and help identify new government programs that will help Comtech capture near and long-term business opportunities.

“Being selected by the Canadian government to join this exclusive group of companies participating in the AGS program further demonstrates the benefits of our One Comtech transformation and the trust of our government partners,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO of Comtech. “After moving through the selection process, Innovation Canada and its government partners recognized the value of Comtech’s strategic growth plans and is now working with our team to capture new opportunities that will enable Comtech to deliver blended solutions and services that can usher in a new era of smart-enabled connectivity when and where it matters most. Comtech has partnered with commercial and government customers across Canada for over two decades, and we are looking forward to working with the AGS team to continue accelerating the adoption of new technologies in Canada and delivering positive economic impacts across the country.”

With multiple offices in technology corridors across Canada, Comtech designs, develops and delivers software-defined, multi-orbit, and scalable satellite solutions and ground systems to some of the largest satellite service providers, enterprises and governments in the world. Building on over 20 years of differentiated expertise in Canada’s satellite industry, Comtech is committed to expanding operations, accelerating innovation, and enhancing the space economy across the country. In addition, Comtech was recently recognized for its contributions supporting the first deployment of a next-generation 911 system in Canada.

