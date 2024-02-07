e.l.f. Cosmetics Debuts "Judge Beauty" Campaign at the Big Game, Starring Judge Judy Sheindlin and a Star-Studded Courtroom

e.l.f. Cosmetics is heading to court on Sunday, February 11, 2024, kicking off its most entertaining moment yet with its TV spot, "Judge Beauty." (Photo: Business Wire)

e.l.f. Cosmetics is heading to court on Sunday, February 11, 2024, kicking off its most entertaining moment yet with its TV spot, "Judge Beauty." (Photo: Business Wire)

e.l.f. Cosmetics is heading to court on Sunday, February 11, 2024, kicking off its most entertaining moment yet with its TV spot, "Judge Beauty."

e.l.f. Cosmetics is heading to court on Sunday, February 11, 2024, kicking off its most entertaining moment yet with its TV spot, "Judge Beauty."

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The verdict is in: In e.l.f. we trust. Culture-shaper and bold-disruptor e.l.f. Cosmetics is heading to court on Sunday, February 11, 2024, kicking off its most entertaining moment yet with its TV spot, "Judge Beauty."

The Big Game is one of the biggest moments that brings together global audiences each year and e.l.f. will be there with its community, reflecting its mission to serve every eye, lip and face. Last year, nearly half of the viewers were women*, and in e.l.f.'s spirit of inclusivity, it’s returning to the Big Game with an inclusive star-studded team.

e.l.f. provides the ultimate verdict: We object to overpriced makeup.

To create this world of lustrous justice, e.l.f. mashed up some of entertainment’s most bingeable franchises, storylines, and creators to make the case that beauty belongs in every e.l.f.ing touchpoint of entertainment.

“Here are the eyes.lips.facts: Culture and community are what drive us down the field every time. What e.l.f. illuminates at the Big Game is what our community cares most about, serving value with values,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “We’re leaning into the true diversity of the Big Game and carving a path that proves beauty not only belongs there, but everywhere. Our community trusts us to put them at the center of the conversation, and this campaign is going to do just that.”

Set in e.l.f. Court, the highest court in the land for crimes committed against the eyes, lips and face, the spot features an iconic and inclusive cast of cultural figures, including judicial icon and Amazon Freevee’s “Judy Justice” star Judge Judy Sheindlin as Judge Beauty. Ruling in favor of affordable and cruelty-free cosmetics, Judge Beauty sets a precedent for the world to use Halo Glow Liquid Filter in the name of value and good judgment.

“Doing a Big Game commercial has been on my bucket list for ages,” says Judge Judy Sheindlin, who is making her commercial and Big Game Debut with e.l.f. Cosmetics. “The trick was finding the right brand partner. So when I tried the products and liked them, it was the perfect fit! It’s just foolishness to spend a fortune on makeup when e.l.f. does the job so exquisitely."

The case’s two spirited litigants are played by renowned “Suits” actors Rick Hoffman, and Gina Torres, while their fellow co-star Sarah Rafferty sits pretty beside Judge Beauty as the court stenographer. Broadcasting live from inside the courtroom, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and recurring brand collaborator, Meghan Trainor, plays the role of dutiful (and slightly hysterical) court TV correspondent, reprising her status as part of the e.l.f. community. She shares the jury box with a motley mix of beauty personalities, cultural icons, and courtroom figures, including “Jury Duty’s” Ronald Gladden; America’s favorite drag queen from RuPauls Drag Race, Heidi N Closet, actor, writer, producer, and comedian Benito Skinner; and law clerk from “Judy Justice,” Sarah Rose. Standing beside Judge Beauty as her trusty bailiff is Bestselling Author, former NFL linebacker, and EMMY-winning television host Emmanuel Acho.

The spot’s product star is e.l.f.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter, the $14 glowy complexion booster and viral fan favorite. This radiant makeup-meets-skincare hybrid has quickly become one of the brand's holiest grails to date with one unit sold every four seconds,** making it e.l.f.’s

best-selling product of 2023.***

The commercial was directed by beloved comedic actor, writer and director, Zach Woods, best known for his roles on HBO's ‘Silicon Valley’ and NBC’s sitcom sensation “The Office.” The spot was creatively conceptualized, cast, and scripted by SHADOW, e.l.f. Beauty's long-term creative marketing and communications agency. The production was led by Imposter, and the paid media strategy and planning was prepared by performance marketing firm Tinuiti, e.l.f. Beauty's digital agency of record.

“The creative premise behind ‘Judge Beauty’ was inspired by a basic brand truth: e.l.f. would never judge a person’s beauty, but it does object—and loudly—to obsolete industry norms, like the idea you have to spend a fortune for great quality,” shared Brian Vaughan, Executive Creative Director and Partner, SHADOW. “We brought that simple but sincere kernel to life through an unconventional casting approach, a script dripping in satire, and, as always, the community-driven product insights that consistently anchor our work with e.l.f.”

e.l.f. will continue to serve eyes.lips.facts. following the Big Game, rolling out an extended version across streaming and digital channels. The televised spots are just one piece of a surround sound campaign that will include a steady stream of social content releases from all your favorite Judge Beauty characters as e.l.f. continues to rewrite the book on entertainment.

This is e.l.f.’s second commercial at the Big Game. Power Grip Primer starred in the brand’s eyes.lips.face.sticky. spot at the 2023 Big Game on its way to becoming the No.1 SKU in mass cosmetics.****

The e.l.f. community can join the “Judge Beauty'' fun by shopping limited-edition merchandise on elfcosmetics.com, which will include IN E.L.F. WE TRUST Sweatshirt ($30), IN E.L.F. WE TRUST Baby Tee ($18), Gloss, Glow & Go Bundle (Halo Glow Liquid Filter, Lash XTNDR Mascara, Glow Reviver Lip Oil, Suntouchable All Set for Sun SPF 45, Power Grip Primer) ($53), and EYES.LIPS.FACTS. Beauty Pouch ($12).

In e.l.f. we trust. Be sure to tune in for all the eyes.lips.facts. on e.l.f.’s social channels: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

*Source: Nielsen

**Source: Based on internal e.l.f. estimates of annual unit sales for 2023

***Source: Based on internal estimates of annual dollar sales for 2023

****Source: NielsenIQ, xAOC, Cosmetics = Cosmetics, Cosmetics Accessories, Nail (L52WE 12/30/23)

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be e.l.f. clean, vegan, cruelty free and Fair Trade Certified. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence including at Boots, Superdrug and Douglas. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com.