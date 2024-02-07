Hilton Partners with Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ To Dramatically Expand Global Luxury Portfolio

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) today announced an exclusive strategic partnership that will welcome Hilton guests to hundreds of independently minded luxury hotels in the most sought-after destinations around the world. (Photo: Hilton)

MCLEAN, Va. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) today announced an exclusive strategic partnership that will welcome Hilton guests to hundreds of independently minded luxury hotels in the most sought-after destinations around the world. The partnership will dramatically expand the luxury experiences offered by Hilton as unique SLH properties join the unparalleled hotels of the growing Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts and LXR Hotels & Resorts brands.

Through this exclusive partnership, which will ramp up in the months ahead, all of Hilton’s customers, including the more than 180 million members of Hilton Honors, will soon be able to dream, book and earn and redeem Points for stays at participating properties in the SLH community of 560 luxury boutique hotels spanning 90 countries. These locations are highly complementary to Hilton’s vast network of hotels and will give guests access to additional luxury accommodations in hundreds of new destinations.

“ Hilton guests are among the most sophisticated travelers in the world, and we are always looking for amazing new experiences to share with them,” said Chris Silcock, president, Global Brands and Commercial Services, Hilton. “ This relationship with Small Luxury Hotels of the World will grant Hilton customers and Hilton Honors members access to a community of high-end boutique hotels in exciting new luxury travel destinations, giving them more ways to dream, book, and earn and redeem points with Hilton.”

Participating SLH hotels will be bookable on all Hilton channels, giving the hotels exposure to a broad audience while allowing them to retain the independent spirit that makes each property unique.

“ We’re thrilled to begin this win-win relationship with Hilton as it brings exciting possibilities for both brands,” said Shaun Leleu, chairman, Small Luxury Hotels of the World. “ Hilton customers, including Hilton Honors members, gain access to our unrivalled collection of exceptional boutique hotels, while our properties enjoy amplified reach to a loyal and discerning audience. It's a game changer for independently owned hotels on a global scale.”

More details of this new relationship will be announced soon.

Hilton continues to offer customers the right stay for every travel occasion through an unmatched portfolio of industry-leading brands plus exclusive partnerships that create more experiences for guests to dream about. The partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World adds to the company’s dramatic growth trajectory and reflects its focus on accelerating offerings for customers in the hottest, fastest-growing segments and markets of the industry.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 180 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We've personally visited, vetted, and verified over 560 hotels in more than 90 countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community - join us at INVITED, visit us at www.slh.com, contact travel agent or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP Desk. Click here to view a full contact listing by country.