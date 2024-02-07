Lyra Health and Children’s Hospital Association’s New Vendor Relationship to Offer Mental Health Benefits to Leading Health Care Organizations

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyra Health, the leading provider of innovative Workforce Mental Health solutions for employers, and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA), the national voice for more than 200 children’s hospitals, today announced they have a new vendor relationship to offer life-changing mental health solutions to all CHA member hospitals. As part of this relationship, CHA member hospitals will now have preferred access to Lyra’s evidenced-based mental health offerings for their employees and dependents.

“ CHA was struck by the impressive track record Lyra has established with leading health care organizations such as Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Children’s Minnesota,” said Kristie Seibert, Director of Insurance Advisory Services for CHA. “ Our member community holds the highest standards of care for their patients, families, and workforce, and Lyra is consistently endorsed by the most discerning health systems as the partner of choice.”

Caring for Caregivers

The mental wellbeing of health care workers is in crisis. More than one in five physicians reported experiencing depression, according to Medscape. And a recent American Hospital Association Survey notes that 93% of health care workers reported stress, 86% reported anxiety, 76% reported exhaustion and burnout, and 75% said they were overwhelmed. Leading health care institutions, such as Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, are taking new steps to support the mental wellbeing of medical professionals, including therapy and coaching as well as workshops and education.

“ Lyra’s clinician-led workshops, specifically designed for those exposed to trauma and distressing events, have been instrumental in helping our team members understand the impact of the trauma and give them evidence-based coping strategies to improve their overall well-being,” said Andrea Billings, Benefits Program Manager at Stanford Medicine Children’s Health. “ Our organization thinks a lot about ways to combat burnout, compassion fatigue, trauma, and other psychosocial stressors facing our workforce. Working with Lyra has helped us support our employees with every aspect of their mental health and empowered us to promote a safer workplace for all.”

“ Lyra and CHA understand the critical need to provide health care workers and their families with easy access to life changing mental health care, from wellness and preventive care to support for the most severe conditions,” said Sean McBride, chief revenue officer, Lyra Health. “ We are honored to support the employees and dependents of Stanford Medicine Children’s Health and Children’s Minnesota, and many other health care organizations, and we look forward to engaging with CHA member hospitals to support their people and their families.”

Increasing Access to Mental Health Care for Everyone

Lyra offers personalized mental health support for every member, including kids aged 0+, teens, adults, couples, and families. Lyra’s transformative, tech-enabled care experience is proven to help people improve their mental health conditions more quickly than traditional approaches.

In addition to therapy, coaching and medication management solutions, Lyra customers are able to leverage Lyra’s Workforce Transformation suite of offerings, which includes an extensive library of on-demand mental health courses, packed with research-backed insights, engaging video microlearning modules, interactive exercises, and knowledge assessments. These resources are designed to empower individuals and teams with valuable skills to effectively address mental health challenges at work and in their everyday lives.

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is the leading provider of Workforce Mental Health benefits, available to more than 17 million people globally. Lyra is transforming access to life-changing mental health care using AI-powered provider matching, personalized support, and a digital platform to deliver evidenced-based support for individuals and teams. Lyra quickly connects members to the largest dedicated global network of evidenced-based mental health providers and well-being tools, to address every mental health need and deliver positive outcomes across race and ethnicity. Independent peer-reviewed research confirms that Lyra’s transformative care model helps people recover twice as fast with lasting improvement and reduced overall health care claims costs for participants by approximately $2,300 per participant per year. For more information about Lyra Health’s Workforce Mental Health benefits for employers, visit lyrahealth.com.

About Children’s Hospital Association

Children’s Hospital Association is the national voice of more than 200 children’s hospitals, advancing child health through innovation in the quality, cost and delivery of care.