Pave America Announces Partnership with Magnum Paving

WARRENTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pave America, LLC (“Pave America”), a portfolio company of Trivest Partners (“Trivest”) and Shoreline Equity Partners (“Shoreline”) has partnered with Magnum Paving (“Magnum”), a leading provider of pavement services to commercial and municipal customers. Headquartered in Villa Rica, GA, Magnum is one of the premier pavement service providers across the greater Atlanta area. The partnership with Magnum strengthens Pave America’s presence in Atlanta as the company continues to look to partner with leading companies across the US. The President of Magnum, Tyler Dickinson, will maintain an active leadership role in the business going forward.

Tyler Dickinson, President of Magnum Paving, said, “ It was important for me to partner with a company that has the resources to help accelerate our growth. Although Pave America is a large company, they operate with small company values. Their culture aligns with our culture, and I know that with the partnership, we will be able to better serve our customers and team. I am thrilled to join Pave America and continue serving the Atlanta area.”

Tom York, CEO of Pave America, said, “ Tyler, as well as the entire Magnum team, have displayed an unparalleled dedication to their customer base. It was this commitment to excellence that caught our attention and started the conversation of a partnership. We are excited to integrate this team into our broader family of companies, as well as strengthen our footprint in the greater Atlanta area.”

Paul Garner, President of Pave America, said, “ Tyler has built a very successful company focused on personal relationships with his customers, and we are honored he chose Pave America as a partner to continue the company’s legacy. His team members have many years of experience, and we look forward to working with them as they join the Pave America family.”

About Pave America

Pave America is a leading provider of asphalt and concrete solutions including maintenance, repair, milling, striping, and sealcoating services. With 2,800+ employees, Pave America has nationwide coverage through an extensive self-perform and outsourced vendor model. The Company primarily serves commercial, industrial, HOA, utility, and municipal customers. To learn more, visit www.paveamerica.com.

About Trivest Partners

Founded in 1981, Trivest is one of the oldest private investment firms in the Southeastern United States. For over four decades, Trivest has been committed to the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses. To learn more, visit www.trivest.com.

About Shoreline Equity Partners

Shoreline is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on actively partnering with leading management teams. Shoreline follows a total stakeholder model, meaning success should be a “win-win” proposition for shareholders, employees, customers, vendors, and the communities within which the Firm’s companies operate. With over $750 million of committed capital under management, Shoreline seeks to lead equity investments of up to $150 million per transaction in support of buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate divestitures. Targeted businesses have enterprise values ranging from $50 million to $350 million and EBITDA of $5 million to $25 million. To learn more, visit www.shorelineequitypartners.com