Anritsu and DeepSig Revolutionizing Spectrum Sensing with Artificial Intelligence

Anritsu Corporation a global provider of innovative test and measurement solutions now enable advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) capabilities for solving difficult problems in wireless communications systems using DeepSig's proven AI machine learning (ML) technology. Radio Spectrum is a valuable asset that needs to be managed, shared, and utilized optimally in wireless networks. New radio frequencies required to enable 6G Use Cases are becoming increasingly scarce, and there is increased attention towards the development of novel spectrum-sharing techniques. Traditional RF sensing techniques face limitations in dynamically changing wireless environments, and more advanced monitoring and signal characterization is required.

Anritsu has addressed this challenge by partnering with DeepSig to deliver a groundbreaking solution that integrates the capabilities of the Anritsu MS2090A Field Master Pro Spectrum Analyser with DeepSig’s wireless signal detection and classification software, which is based on its patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) deep learning algorithms. Employing a deep learning, data-driven approach allows Anritsu to rapidly incorporate new radio signal models into their capabilities using DeepSig’s ML training tools. RF signals of interest from diverse new sources like drones and IOT devices can be learned quickly and accurately in days, rather than months, to meet fast changing customer requirements. These advanced technologies also form the foundation for AI-native RF sensing for 6G.

This integrated solution will empower customers to enhance network performance, optimize spectrum utilization, and achieve real-time adaptation to changing RF conditions.

Interested to see this solution live, visit Anritsu at MWC 2024 in hall 5 stand 5D41. Visit DeepSig in hall 2 - 2L14MR.

About DeepSig:

DeepSig is a pioneer in AI-native wireless communications. Its transformative technology pushes the boundaries of wireless performance, spectrum visibility and network capabilities. Drawing on a unique blend of artificial intelligence, deep learning and wireless systems expertise, DeepSig’s AI/ML powered software unlocks unprecedented gains in capacity, efficiency and security for specialized communications and 5G Open RAN, and lays the foundation for AI-native 6G.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com