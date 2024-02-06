Alpine Forms Strategic Alliance With Allegheny Performance Plastics

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpine Advanced Materials has formed a strategic alignment with Allegheny Performance Plastics, a pioneer in manufacturing high temperature, high performance and specialty thermoplastics. Specializing in the design, prototype and supply of custom-engineered parts, Alpine has worked closely with Allegheny on projects using its flagship multi-scale reinforced polymer HX5®, and the two companies are jointly pursuing opportunities with customers which leverage HX5 and Alpine’s design and prototype expertise with Allegheny’s manufacturing excellence.

“ Aligning with Allegheny, which sets the standard for the high-end injection molding and manufacturing of technically advanced parts, further streamlines how we can deliver lightweight engineered parts,” said David Brantner, chief executive officer of Alpine Advanced Materials. “ They are beyond technically capable, fully U.S.-based, highly automated, and are both automotive- and aerospace-qualified, making them an ideal manufacturing partner with the ability to scale.”

HX5 has been tested and proven against the harshest environments on Earth and was engineered to replace machined aerospace-grade aluminum, allowing parts that are stronger and lighter to increase efficiency and payload capacity for our customers.

“ We work with a lot of materials, and HX5 is unique in how it combines the best environmental and surface properties typically associated with amorphous thermoplastics like PEI,” said Rob Stutzman, president and chief executive officer of Allegheny. “ With the strength-at-temperature properties typically associated with semi-crystalline materials such as PEEK, HX5 gives the best of both worlds.”

About Allegheny Performance Plastics

For over 85 years, Allegheny Performance Plastics® has been a pioneer in working with high temperature, high performance, specialty thermoplastics. Allegheny is the “go to” high end injection molder, manufacturer and global supplier of technically advanced functional parts and assemblies, used in products including gears, transmissions and pumps, made from high-temperature, high-performance specialty thermoplastics. Allegheny Performance Plastics’ products can be found in some of the world’s most demanding applications. We work with Fortune 500 OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in a broad range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, and more. For more information, visit alleghenyperformanceplastics.com.

About Alpine Advanced Materials

Alpine Advanced Materials is a leading expert in the design, prototype and supply of custom-engineered parts for the world’s most demanding defense, commercial aerospace, space, and emerging transportation applications. With experience across multiple industries, a collaborative approach, and deep expertise in designing for manufacturing, Alpine delivers the future of innovation with high-performance thermoplastic composite materials. For more information, visit www.alpineadvancedmaterials.com.