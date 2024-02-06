Evolv Technology Chosen as ASM Global’s Preferred Patron Screening Technology Provider

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening to create safer experiences, today announced it has been selected as ASM Global’s preferred technology provider for patron screening in North America. Headquartered in Los Angeles, ASM Global’s elite venue network spans five continents with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. The partnership represents Evolv’s continued leadership in delivering advanced screening for professional sports and entertainment fans and ASM Global’s commitment to creating the best guest experience at its venues around the globe.

Evolv’s flagship product, the state-of-the-art Evolv Express® detection system, is currently screening guests at 10 ASM Global venues across North America including EverBank Stadium and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California and Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, since initially being deployed at multiple ASM Global venues in the United Kingdom beginning in 2022.

Providing best-in-class venue operation and content and event booking, ASM Global operates venues that serve live events for more than 164 million guests annually. As part of the partnership, ASM Global will look to usher in a new era of guest experience, ingress and a layered security approach utilizing Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® detection system within its portfolio. Together, Evolv and ASM Global are improving the guest ingress process, with early results in North America yielding an 11% increase in arrival efficiency and 13-point increase in NPS score for venues integrating Evolv Express vs. existing averages.

“This partnership brings together two companies at the top of their respective industries, both dedicated to delivering a superior experience to as many guests and fans as possible,” said Ron Bension, CEO ASM Global. “It’s imperative that our partners share our guest-first mindset, and Evolv has proven its ability to enhance fan safety while making venue entry faster, less intrusive, and more dignified.”

Often replacing metal detectors, Express expedites venue entry as guests can walk through without always breaking pace. Sensor technology combined with AI enables the system to differentiate between threats and the everyday kinds of metal people carry.

“ASM Global has been a terrific partner, and we’re elated by the evolution of our relationship and the tremendous positive impact it has had – and will have – on fan safety and experience around the world,” said Peter George, CEO, Evolv Technology. “In 2023, we surpassed 1 billion people scanned, and we anticipate that number to grow exponentially as ASM Global continues to strengthen its customer roster and dominate the category.”

Evolv closed out 2023 with more than 600 customers worldwide and averaging 2.3 million people scanned each day.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Visual Gun Detection™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

