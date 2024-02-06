Peter Mendez named one of HCCMO’s 2024 “Ignitor of the Year” Awardees

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1st SOS Staffing, a leader in nationwide temporary and outsourced staffing, is honored to announce that our CEO, Peter Mendez, has been selected to receive the prestigious 2024 Ignitor of the Year award from the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando. This prestigious award is being presented as a recognition to Peter’s business success and contributions to the Central Florida community.

1st SOS Staffing has been helping job seekers find new opportunities and employers building better teams since their inception in 2010. Currently serving a broad range of industries including hospitality, food & beverage, retail, airport, lite industrial, medical, construction, educational institutions, as well as corporate and municipal entities, 1st SOS has grown to become South Florida's largest provider of temporary staffing services.

Their journey has been marked by significant milestones, including:

Achieving DBE, ACDBE, and NMSDC Corporate Plus certifications.

Building a strong team of over 1,200 associates, supervisors, and managers.

Generating over $40 million in revenue last year.

Expanding their presence with offices in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Newport News, NYC, Dallas, and Las Vegas, and planning launches in Rhode Island, North Carolina, and Georgia.

“But our proudest achievement lies in the positive impact we have made on families. Beyond job placement, we offer support with childcare, legal issues, English language learning, and vocational training. With a majority minority staff, we're not just offering employment; we're providing over 1,200 families a gateway to improved opportunities and a stronger position in society,” said Peter Mendez. “I share this award with my entire team. Together, we are committed to empowering communities and individuals, fostering diversity, and driving meaningful change. We thank the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando for this recognition and pledge to continue igniting positive transformations in the years to come.”

"The Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando proudly presents 1st SOS Staffing with this prestigious award, recognizing their outstanding contributions to our community. As a Hispanic-owned company, 1st SOS Staffing exemplifies excellence in job creation, industry leadership, and philanthropy, embodying the core values of our Chamber. We commend them for their dedication to economic growth and community welfare." Pedro Turushina, President & CEO of Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando.

ABOUT 1ST SOS: 1st SOS Staffing Inc. is a leading staffing and workforce solutions provider committed to connecting businesses with top talent. With a focus on delivering customized staffing solutions, 1st SOS Staffing Inc. helps clients achieve their goals while providing rewarding opportunities for job seekers. For more information, visit www.1stSOS.com.

ABOUT HCCMO: The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando (HCCMO) is the largest business-related organization representing the Hispanic community in Central Florida. Since 1993, HCCMO has represented the interest of Hispanic small business owners and professionals.