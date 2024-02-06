Parse Biosciences Partners with INTEGRA Biosciences for Automated Single Cell Workflows

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement with INTEGRA Biosciences to integrate the Assist Plus with built-in Parse Evercode™ single cell protocols. Combining the scale of the Parse technology with the semi-automated liquid handling of the Assist Plus will significantly reduce hands-on time while further increasing throughput and efficiency of the workflow. As part of the agreement, Parse will sell a bundled solution composed of Evercode single cell reagents and an application-enabled INTEGRA Assist Plus instrument directly to customers.

“The INTEGRA Assist Plus will allow scientists to seamlessly profile many millions of cells per week and reduce hands-on time by as much as 80%,” said Charlie Roco, Parse co-founder and CTO. He added, “The first Parse products enabled on the Assist Plus will be Evercode Whole Transcriptome kits. We look forward to evolving this offering, building a growing library as applications and additional product support expand.”

The move supports Parse’s efforts to dramatically expand the single cell market by providing cost effective, instrument-agnostic, and accessible single cell sequencing solutions. The Assist Plus is an easy-to-use instrument, trusted worldwide by thousands of laboratories. As part of the deal, Parse customers will be supported by both the Parse Biosciences and INTEGRA field service and sales teams.

“INTEGRA is excited to partner with Parse to provide the instrumentation, installation and training, and field service capabilities to enable Parse and Parse's customers with reliable and rapid pre-sales and post-sales support,” said Larry Keene, INTEGRA SVP of Strategic Sales. He added, “The collaboration between the two organizations will bring great value to Parse's customers."

The Parse Biosciences team will be presenting a poster on the efficiency gained by integrating the INTEGRA Assist Plus with the Evercode protocols at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) conference in Boston February 3-7.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach is enabling groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

Founded based on a transformative technology invented at the University of Washington, Parse has raised over $100 million and is used by over 1,500 labs across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Gene Capture, CRISPR Detect, and a software tool for data analysis.