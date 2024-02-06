Kahuna Partners with PXO to Accelerate Workforce Competency Within Norway’s Thriving Energy Sector

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kahuna Workforce Solutions, the leading provider of skills and competency management software, has formed a strategic partnership with Norwegian operating services provider PXO AS to accelerate workforce competency in Norway’s booming energy sector, which is a significant stabilizer of the world’s oil and gas supply, particularly in meeting European demand.

The two companies, both of which already have established customers in Norway, have identified opportunities to jointly support the region’s growing demand for technically skilled professionals in the energy sector. The partnership specifically aims to improve operations readiness and assurance by combining Kahuna’s dynamic, digitized competency management platform with PXO’s extensive technical and field experience in a variety of operating production facilities offshore and onshore.

“PXO represents everything we look for in a partner as we strive to ensure successful and rapid adoption of competency-based training and development programs,” said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna Workforce Solutions. “As a company that works with many of the same customers as PXO, we’ve seen their expertise firsthand. It is clear they are the right partner to help us not only address the current needs of the energy industry but also pioneer innovative solutions that will shape the future of competency readiness and assurance in Norway.”

The collaboration comes at a critical time for the region, as Norway expects to draw nearly $22 billion in investments from oil and gas companies in 2024. The country is also leading the world toward cleaner energy solutions. Kahuna and PXO’s partnership will help Norwegian energy companies navigate this transition in a variety of ways, including streamlining skills validation and aligning operational standards with expanding ESG initiatives and emerging technologies.

“Just as we serve as a bridge between project and operation phases, Kahuna equips enterprises with validated competency data,” said Leif Olav Moe, CEO of PXO. “By uniting our technical and operational expertise with their cutting-edge competency management solutions, we are delivering a unique solution unlike anything the market has yet to provide—signifying our commitment to building a more skilled and competitive workforce to ascertain safer and more efficient operations.”

"At Kahuna, we are empowering organizations throughout the energy value chain by providing validated competency data and unique insights. This enables a deep understanding of workforce capabilities for seamless operational execution, in addition to aligning talent supply with demand and maximizing the return on investment in technical training,” Shah said. “When you combine our capabilities with PXO’s extensive experience in supporting operations with strategic training and competency services, there is no other competency management solution that comes close to building a skilled, safe, compliant, and competitive workforce.”

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is the only skills management software built for operations, learning, and human resources. Kahuna equips enterprise organizations with validated skills data to understand workforce capability, align talent supply and demand, and increase the return on training investment. Across a wide array of industries including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and aerospace, Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, competitive workforce. For more information, visit https://kahunaworkforce.com/.

About PXO

PXO's services are mainly within the petroleum industry with field operating companies as clients, however, the services are also applied within other industry segments, such as shipping, renewable energy and aquaculture.

PXO increases awareness of safety barriers and their functions to improve efficiency and safety in field operations. Exposed to increasingly demanding requirements from authorities, clients, suppliers, and other stakeholders as regards knowledge and experience require systematic and targeted competence development of operations personnel in particular, extending from planning through construction & start-up and into regular operations. PXO ensures that prevailing competence requirements are met and followed up through various measures:

Systematization of specific competence requirements

Development of model-based interactive management tools (portal solutions)

Harmonization of job descriptions and work processes

Development and execution of training plans through interactive computer based training and practical On the Job Training (OJT) programmes.

PXO is focused on the interaction between people, organization and technology as a means to optimize, integrate and align work processes and technical equipment for robust and safe overall solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.pxo.no/en