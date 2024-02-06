Surgere Adds Cutting-Edge AI Technology to Its Interius Platform.

GREEN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surgere, a leader in advanced supply chain management solutions based in Green, Ohio, today announced it is bringing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to its industry-leading Interius supply chain management software to help users find information easily and efficiently.

Surgere developed this AI capability to help its end users leverage the vast amount of data Interius collects with every supply chain transaction. While Interius provides essential business insights, the amount of information it collects can be overwhelming in some circumstances. The AI built on top of that large volume of data provides clients with forecasted trends, proactive answers to their most common questions, and directs operations with the goal of simplifying decision making for each clients’ supply chain. It is a logical extension of the vital service Interius already provides.

Interius is a 100% cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) that provides always-on access to supply chain metrics, reports and insights that provide real-time information and alerts for exactly the intelligence necessary for supply chain professionals to make data-driven decisions.

With the introduction of AI into its platform, Surgere is using this powerful tool to provide customers with enhanced visibility and directed activity and operations in their daily supply chain management. Among its features and benefits are:

A one-click dashboard that provides answers to the most common questions each user has about their supply chain data. This is available through an easy-to-use dashboard as well as natural language processing (NLP).

A machine-learning model that takes advantage of customer actions to present relevant data in an easy-to-understand fashion.

It addresses common warehouse logistics challenges with shipping lane assignments and stop-ships, making real-time adjustments based on customer-configurable rules and patterns.

It produces automatic notifications and alerts on any device so users know when to act and get ahead of everyday slowdowns and disruptions to manufacturing and shipping – further increasing Interius’s end-to-end visibility.

Increases end-to-end visibility and speed of decision-making, allowing managers to make better, more informed decisions.

Real-time heartbeat connectivity monitoring of installed hardware with proactive ticket creation to alert Surgere and client contacts of any system downtime.

An embedded chatbot support and knowledge base that can support multiple languages.

“We created a model that analyzes specific client data to build reports and insights that customers can access using their natural, everyday language,” said Thomas Strain, Surgere’s vice president of technology, whose team oversaw the tool’s development. “In addition to adapting over time to become even smarter, clients can take advantage of the enhanced intelligence and directed operations from day one because of our deep expertise in manufacturing environments.”

The goal of adding AI to Interius’s powerful data visualization and reporting capabilities is to make it easier for clients to find information. Anywhere that the AI functionality is available within Interius, an icon will indicate that the AI data or reporting is available, which will save clients time and make access to their data easier. Over time, the AI will learn and adapt what questions the client is asking, and the dashboards they rely on for supply chain intelligence will update to provide information quickly and efficiently.

“We want our clients to get the information they need to make data-based business decisions,” Strain said. “Anything that makes that easier is something we are interested in doing.”

Clients will have access to the AI tool at every level of the Interius experience. For example, it will allow managers to forecast production needs based on how many assets they have within their facility or on the way to it. Easy-to-understand visual reports provide users the ability to track their operations and anticipate potential problems before they happen. The new AI tool set will gather information from across users’ supply chains and provide one-click accessibility.

“The Interius AI platform will continue to evolve, learn and improve based on how clients actually use it, providing a personalized experience that powers daily supply chain intelligence,” Strain says. Strain’s team built Surgere’s AI tool using Microsoft® technology, including Fabric, and Power BI. Surgere has the distinction of being one of only 26 supply chain technology partners with whom Microsoft works.

