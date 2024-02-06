STEP Announces New Strategic Partnership with the Connected Systems Institute and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

COVINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STEP, Where Innovation Meets Execution, is pleased to officially announce a new strategic partnership with the Connected Systems Institute (CSI), a center of excellence at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) that enables the manufacturing workforce of the future and drives regional economic growth and competitiveness through education, deployment of advanced manufacturing solutions, and strengthened regional industry ecosystem.

"Bringing our wireless expertise in 5G, private cellular networks and traditional networking to advance the vision in smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 developed by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Connected Systems Institute is an incredible opportunity that we’re excited about," said Ed Walton, CEO of STEP. "Accelerating innovation is in our DNA and partnering in the facilitation of digital transformation for manufacturers will enable new use cases and real business outcomes."

"The Connected Systems Institute is a powerful partnership linking industry and academia. CSI plays a critical role in Wisconsin and beyond to drive economic growth and competitiveness by accelerating advanced manufacturing innovation and developing a highly skilled workforce of the future. STEP has proven to be a valuable partner, and with our aligned focus on innovation, there's much we can accomplish as we move forward together," said Joe Hamann, CSI’s executive director.

CSI launched in November 2017 to solve real-world problems with industrial automation in commercial applications while also helping UWM students develop necessary skillsets to succeed in the industry.

About STEP:

STEP is a highly innovative, award-winning, nationwide IT services engineering firm specializing in 5G, traditional networking and security solutions powered by strategic experts that guide their clients through complex IT challenges. STEP was founded in 2014 and has become one of the fastest-growing technology firms in the Midwest. Their portfolio enables enterprises with solutions for wireline, wireless, cellular, cloud, security, collaboration, and managed services. STEP is a privately held company headquartered in Covington, Kentucky. STEP is where innovation meets execution. For more information, visit STEP's website or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About CSI:

The Connected Systems Institute (CSI) is a multidisciplinary collaboration that facilitates education and thought leadership related to advanced industrial processes. This partnership between the private sector and academia is designed to lead collaborative research and development projects related to manufacturing. CSI is located at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) and collaborates with an internationally recognized faculty with extensive expertise in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-related disciplines. This gives CSI a rich pipeline of talent experienced in using digital tools for education and innovation. For information on the Connected Systems Institute visit: https://uwm.edu/csi/