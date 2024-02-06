North Hollywood Client Renews Knightscope Security Robot Contract for 8th Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that a client in the entertainment industry has renewed its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) contract for the eighth consecutive year. The client consistently cites the ASR’s deterrence results among the top reasons for satisfaction in quarterly business reviews. Prior to deployment, security issues included trespassing, vandalism, theft and break-ins, all of which have been reduced to a handful of incidents over the past 7 years.

While contract renewals may seem routine, they also reflect the Company’s ability to foster growth, stability, and enhanced collaboration within its existing client base. Each contract renewal is a testament to client satisfaction and trust in the Machine-as-a-Service business model. Renewals provide an opportunity to nurture and deepen relationships, understand changing client needs, and show commitment to their long-term success. These strengthened relationships lead to improved collaboration, refinements in use cases, and potential referrals or expanded business opportunities.

