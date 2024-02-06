Health Advocate Selects Reperio Health as Partner for Comprehensive, At-Home Biometric Health Screenings, Reaching Clients and Members Nationwide

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reperio Health, the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results, announced today that it has been selected by Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy and navigation, population health, well-being, behavioral health, and worksite screening programs, to offer its more than 7,500 employer clients the option to deploy Reperio’s full-service, comprehensive, at-home biometric health screenings to their employees.

“Preventive health measures continue to take priority across the industry, and we are committed to providing our clients with innovative and forward-thinking solutions,” said Dr. Abbie Leibowitz, Chief Medical Officer and President Emeritus at Health Advocate. “With Reperio, our clients have the ability to fully-digitize their biometric health screening experience. We link our members through to a trusted and full-service partner and create an integrated and holistic experience that when combined with our expert clinical team of nurses and medical directors, this combination presents an opportunity for sustainable health change.”

Chronic diseases have significant health and economic costs in the United States, and preventive care such as biometric health screenings can offer valuable data to identify potential risks early and provide a path to receive necessary care. Yet access to traditional biometric screening options, such as onsite screening events or third-party lab visits, can be costly or inaccessible. To effectively help employees take charge of their health and reap the value of the information health screenings provide, it is critical to meet employees where they are, whether in the workplace or in the comfort of their own home.

Since 2001, Health Advocate has delivered services that reduce healthcare costs, support businesses, enrich the workplace, and empower healthy change. The partnership between Reperio and Health Advocate harkens to the companies’ shared commitment to make healthcare easier for organizations, their employees, and their employees’ family members.

“We continue our commitment to affect population health for the better through our partnership with Health Advocate,” said Travis Rush, co-founder and CEO at Reperio. “We are excited to work alongside such a recognized organization to get people the care they need, when they need it, with the immediate results they deserve.”

Reperio Health is the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results. An innovation in preventive care, Reperio’s patented technology pairs a mobile app with FDA-cleared devices, bringing a consumer-grade experience to biometric screenings. The solution modernizes the costly and inaccessible screening processes deployed today and reaches every corner of the healthcare industry—including employers, providers, payers and more. Clients are empowered by metrics-driven insights and HIPAA-compliant data integration to bolster their wellness, benefits and population health management offerings. Reperio is headquartered in Portland, Ore., with partners and clients worldwide. For more information, visit reperiohealth.com.

Health Advocate offers an innovative whole-person health and well-being experience designed to help people seamlessly navigate the healthcare system while reducing confusion and point solution fatigue. This unique approach incorporates five core services to address the full range of health needs, which can be integrated to support our millions of members, no matter their issue. We care for our members in all ways. Always.

Our team of nearly 2,000 compassionate, knowledgeable Personal Health Advocates provides personalized and HIPAA-compliant concierge support, backed by powerful AI-enabled predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform, to educate, engage and advocate for our members.

Health Advocate is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleperformance, which has been named one of 2023’s top 5 World's Best Workplaces by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® and has achieved Enterprise-Wide Corporate Social Responsibility Certification from Verego for the 10th consecutive year.

For more information, visit our new website at www.HealthAdvocate.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.