o9 Solutions and AWS Expand their Collaboration

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced today that they are expanding their collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by joining its ISV Workload Migration Program to empower digital transformations at large enterprises across industries. The AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP) enables o9 to leverage funding, technical enablement, and go-to-market support to accelerate digital transformation for joint customers by migrating their on-premise legacy planning software to o9’s SaaS offering on AWS.

o9 announced their collaboration with AWS in January 2022. Since then, o9 has received AWS Advanced Tier partner status and the company is a launch partner for AWS Supply Chain competency, which was launched in June 2022. The o9 Digital Brain platform has already been deployed on AWS for numerous clients in various industries–including retail, consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, and telecom–to transform their capabilities in integrated business planning, supply chain planning, and demand forecasting/planning.

In addition, the o9 Digital Brain platform is available in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

“This milestone in our collaboration with AWS provides our customers the benefits from o9’s leading capabilities with the AWS infrastructure, ensuring seamless technical integration and performance,” says Tanguy Caillet, Executive Vice President Growth Markets and Global Collaborations at o9. “o9’s innovative AI-powered platform was specifically created for flexible deployment and integration on a cloud-based system like AWS. We are excited to continue accelerating our collaboration, guiding our customers in their digital transformation journey, and delivering value to our customers to help them make faster and better decisions for their organizations.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.