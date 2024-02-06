AiAdvertising Partners with The Next Generation Free Ad-Supported Sports and Entertainment Platform, Brinx.TV, to Redefine Advertising

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), an industry leader in AI-powered advertising solutions, today announced an exclusive breakthrough partnership with Brinx.TV. BRINX (Broadcast Reach Integration Network Xchange) is poised to redefine the advertising industry by merging content and commerce that is now amplified by AI-Powered Marketing expertise from AiAdvertising.

This partnership breaks Brinx.TV from the abyss of FAST Channels (Free Ad-Supported TV).

Brinx.TV’s platform allows viewers to directly interact with and purchase products, merging advertising with immediate consumer action that provides a seamless content-commerce experience. Consumers are rewarded for their engagement, fostering a deeper connection between viewers and brands. Brinx.TV is led by six-time Emmy winner John Brenkus, a titan in redefining sports TV. Brenkus is renowned as "the man who has redefined sports TV" by the Wall Street Journal and the force behind ESPN Sport Science with 1,800 episodes. Brinx.TV is a Hexagon Partners, Ltd. company, a strategic investor in AiAdvertising.

Under the exclusive partnership, AiAdvertising will connect and integrate its AI-powered marketing and media buying pipeline to the Brinx.TV platform. AiAdvertising will bring its data-driven insights and sophisticated AI tools that ensure campaigns are not only creative but also optimized based on real consumer data and behavior. The contract includes an investment for the launch of Brinx.TV using AiAdvertising’s unique AI driven expertise. This partnership is built to amplify revenue opportunities by bringing new advertisers to the Brinx.TV platform.

“Our alliance with Brinx.TV represents a transformative step in the advertising world that will revolutionize traditional media consumption,” said Jerry Hug, Chief Executive Officer of AiAdvertising. “By integrating our AI-powered marketing expertise with Brinx.TV and its unique content-commerce approach, we are not just reaching audiences – we are actively engaging them in a novel way. This collaboration is about creating a dynamic and responsive advertising experience that places the consumer's preferences and actions at the forefront.”

Hug concluded, “The unique fusion of data-driven technology, integrated commerce, and compelling content is the hallmark of this alliance, and champions the notion that consumer attention is not just valuable but paramount. It will ensure that fans will engage with and receive value from brands they trust and deserve. This innovative approach redefines the viewing experience, placing consumer engagement and rewards at the forefront of the digital era. With John Brenkus' established reputation in the world of sport and science, we can reinforce a layer of trust and authenticity to the featured products and brands.”

John Brenkus, CEO of Brinx.TV, added, “I couldn’t be more excited about this exclusive partnership where our engaging content will come together with AiAdvertising’s strategic insights to create a new category, BRINX (Broadcast Reach Integration Network Xchange) to win precious advertising dollars. We're taking our innovative approach to sports and entertainment content where viewers are rewarded for their engagement and combining it with AiAdvertising’s analytical prowess. This partnership is about more than just delivering content; it's about creating a one-of-a-kind, rewarding, and immersive environment where brands and fans can connect more meaningfully than ever before.”

As FAST Channels gain popularity, this collaboration arrives at a crucial time emphasizing consumer choice and engagement with personalized experiences. Brinx.TV is redefining the advertising industry by leading the way with its engaging and consumer-rewarding content delivery. Statista Market Insights1 estimates that FAST revenue in the U.S., where the majority of revenue is generated, will grow by nearly 26% in 2024 to $7.75 billion and by a CAGR of 9.3% to more than $10 billion by 2027 with a user penetration rate above 23% as an increasing number of viewers opt for no-cost, ad-supported streaming services over traditional cable or satellite subscriptions.

About Brinx.TV

Brinx.TV (www.Brinx.TV) is breaking out of the abyss of FAST Channels and redefining a new category marrying brand and fans. BRINX (Broadcast Reach Integration Network Xchange) is a one-of-a-kind, next generation sports and entertainment platform founded by 6-time Emmy award winner and Host/Creator of ESPN Sport Science, John Brenkus. With world-class production and an unrivaled creative approach, Brinx.TV builds content, community, and commerce in a one-of-a-kind single-screen interface with the biggest personalities and brands in sports and entertainment.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising is an AI-powered solutions leader employing the industry’s most scientifically advanced, patent-pending AI targeting process. Transforming marketing and customer experiences, allowing marketers to personify client data and scientifically target their ideal customers with hyper-personalized campaigns. By harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), we empower brands to easily target, predict, create, scale, measure campaign performance and reduce waste. Our clients gain the intelligence they need to prove advertising’s impact on the bottom line. This means more engaging, higher-impact campaigns that drive conversions and results.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.