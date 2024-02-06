Fermata Energy Announces Groundbreaking Integration with BorgWarner Bidirectional Chargers to Enhance V2X Charging Capabilities for EV Fleets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fermata Energy, a pioneer in intelligent bidirectional technology solutions, today announced the integration of its Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) services platform with bidirectional EV chargers manufactured by BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA). Together, the companies are accelerating ongoing efforts to integrate bidirectional charging capabilities with a variety of automotive OEMs. This announcement underscores Fermata Energy’s commitment to a global renewable energy ecosystem and promotes wider accessibility while lowering the electric vehicle Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) through intelligent bidirectional charging technology.

The integration of Fermata Energy’s software with BorgWarner’s hardware, includes both of their UL certified 60kW and 125kW chargers. The announcement is a major step towards accelerating the availability of intelligent bidirectional technology for a much broader range of medium- and heavy-duty transportation use cases. It also paves the way for broad use in the North American market by enabling Fermata Energy’s innovative platform to optimize V2X bidirectional charging commands with a Combined Charging System (CCS) communication protocol.

Fermata Energy is actively working with various automotive OEMs to embed bidirectional charging capabilities, showcasing its technological prowess and dedication to innovation in the bidirectional charging market. For example, in November, Fermata Energy announced a strategic research project with Toyota Motor North America and San Diego Gas & Electric Company. In 2022, Nissan approved Fermata Energy’s FE-15 bidirectional charger as the first ever bidirectional charger for use with the Nissan LEAF in the U.S. without impacting the vehicle’s battery warranty.

"As two early market leaders in the V2X bidirectional charging space, we're thrilled to partner with BorgWarner,” said Tony Posawatz, CEO of Fermata Energy. “The integration of our technologies not only broadens economic EV accessibility, but it reinforces our commitment to accelerate a renewable energy ecosystem."

“BorgWarner is once again proud to partner with Fermata Energy, supplying our bidirectional EV chargers to this exciting project,” said Isabelle McKenzie, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and GM, Morse Systems. “Developing clean energy innovations like V2X technology is key to building a sustainable and climate-resilient future.”

With a history of successful V2X projects over several years showing considerable economic benefits, Fermata Energy is well positioned to partner with automotive OEMs in unlocking the greater asset value of EVs, and ultimately selling more vehicles faster. Today’s announcement also grants fleet operators access to diverse value streams across numerous utility service territories to accelerate the adoption of bidirectional technology and transition to renewable energy.

