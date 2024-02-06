Exclaimer Announces North American Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exclaimer, the leading email signature management solution, today announced a new go-to-market relationship with Ingram Micro, one of the world's largest technology solutions distributors.

As part of the North America agreement, Exclaimer will work with Ingram Micro to engage channel partners using Microsoft and Google Workspace and provide them solutions to amplify their email communications, as well as their customers. Exclaimer’s intuitive user interface enables non-technical users to create and manage email signatures, freeing up valuable time for IT teams. Meanwhile, marketing teams will have the opportunity to drive impactful and cost-effective engagement with their audiences through consistent, compliant and engaging email signatures.

As Exclaimer’s newest distributor in North America, Ingram Micro will lend its global scale to further Exclaimer’s footprint worldwide. Exclaimer will benefit from Ingram Micro’s growing customer base, which includes tens of thousands solution providers, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs). Ingram Micro’s vertical market expertise including healthcare, finance, manufacturing and professional services, as well as its business growth and technical support services will help augment Exclaimer’s channel engagement and business development resources.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Ingram Micro,” said Exclaimer’s SVP of Growth, Robert Gavin. “Their expertise provides us the opportunity to grow in line with our 2024 strategic initiatives, including putting a real stake in the ground outside of our core audience base in Europe. We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Ingram Micro and its growing base of channel partners to help us get there.”

“Enabling your teams with the tools they need to be more productive and show up stronger online is important in nearly every industry,” says Mike Erwin, Category Leader, Modern Workforce, Ingram Micro. “We are excited to welcome Exclaimer to the Ingram Micro portfolio and look forward to helping the team build on their success and expand their reach into new markets.”

As Exclaimer continues to invest in strategic partnerships, the company has also hired Shawn Berry, as the new Global Head of Distribution at Exclaimer. Leveraging his expertise in strategic SaaS partnerships and channel strategy, Berry is responsible for managing Exclaimer’s distribution channels at the global level, and will play an integral role in the company’s relationship with Ingram Micro.

“Our relationship with Ingram Micro and the addition of Shawn Berry to our roster to facilitate the global distribution channels are both remarkable steps forward for Exclaimer as we expand our presence in North America,” continued Gavin. “This is just the beginning, and we’re eager to see what this collaboration will bring.”

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the industry's leading provider of email signature solutions, empowering businesses to unlock the potential of email as a key digital advertising channel. With its award-winning tools, organizations can simplify the management of email signatures to deliver consistent branding, promote marketing campaigns and company news, gather real-time customer feedback, and much more.

Over 60,000 organizations in 150+ countries rely on Exclaimer for their email signature solutions. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards. For more information, visit www.exclaimer.com