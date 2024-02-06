Shiftboard Partners with UKG to Transform Employee Scheduling for the Manufacturing and Energy Sectors

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shiftboard, a leading provider of enterprise workforce scheduling software for mission-critical operations, today introduced a new partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions. This powerful alliance delivers seamless integration between UKG Pro Workforce Management and Shiftboard’s SchedulePro, unlocking advanced employee scheduling capabilities powered by UKG’s robust employee data, time and attendance information, and other workforce analytics.

Organizations that leverage the UKG Pro Workforce Management cloud platform are now able to take advantage of Shiftboard’s unique, energy and manufacturing industry-specific capabilities to further improve the speed, quality, and precision of the employee scheduling process. UKG customers who have specialized scheduling needs will be able to augment UKG’s global-leading workforce management with SchedulePro to further enhance operational excellence across all areas of work.

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform—a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

Through UKG FleX, Shiftboard harnesses the precise time and attendance data from the organization to help optimize labor and skill utilization during scheduling, considering adherence to scheduling rules, fair overtime distribution, and effective labor cost management.

Additionally, the data connection with time clocks from UKG helps prevent clock-ins outside of scheduled hours, safeguarding payroll accuracy. This integration also automates leave balance verification within UKG to streamline the approval process for time-off requests.

“For mission-critical operations in the manufacturing and energy sectors, ensuring operational excellence is key to staying competitive,” said Sterling Wilson, CEO of Shiftboard. “Shiftboard’s integration with UKG Pro allows companies migrating to UKG’s cloud platform to make the most of two best-in-class solutions, equipping operations managers and schedulers with the tools to gain even more value from their existing workforce management data and infrastructure.”

Shiftboard provides comprehensive scheduling compliance capabilities that offer value to customers by tackling a diverse range of rules, ensuring the timeliness and accuracy of employee scheduling while providing valuable insights for process refinement. Additionally, Shiftboard’s solution allows scheduling managers to create more coverage possibilities using intelligent scheduling suggestions powered by a robust, always-on optimization engine.

“Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspires people,” says Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. “Partners like Shiftboard allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meet the needs of people throughout their life work journey.”

