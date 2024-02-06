Mark Wahlberg Enters Exclusive Partnership to Open F45 Training Studios Across Boston

Club Sports Group (CSG) has entered an exclusive partnership with Mark Wahlberg to introduce multiple new F45 Training locations across Greater Boston – an inaugural collaboration that further strengthens the Boston fitness market and establishes Wahlberg’s first investment in his own F45 studios. The first F45 Training studio under this partnership, which already opened doors in January, is the Boston Financial District location (99 Summer Street), with a second set to open in the North End (111 North Street) neighborhood during the first quarter of 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

Club Sports Group (CSG) has entered an exclusive partnership with Mark Wahlberg to introduce multiple new F45 Training locations across Greater Boston – an inaugural collaboration that further strengthens the Boston fitness market and establishes Wahlberg’s first investment in his own F45 studios. The first F45 Training studio under this partnership, which already opened doors in January, is the Boston Financial District location (99 Summer Street), with a second set to open in the North End (111 North Street) neighborhood during the first quarter of 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Club Sports Group (CSG), one of the world's largest fitness platforms which currently operates three F45 Training studios in the Boston area (Swampscott, Weymouth and Westford), has entered an exclusive partnership with Mark Wahlberg to introduce multiple new F45 Training locations across Greater Boston – an inaugural collaboration that further strengthens the Boston fitness market and establishes Wahlberg’s first investment in his own F45 studios.

The first F45 Training studio under this partnership, which already opened doors in January, is the Boston Financial District location (99 Summer Street), with a second set to open in the North End (111 North Street) neighborhood during the first quarter of 2024.

F45 Training is a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven, rated the No. 1 gym chain in the U.S. by Men's Journal. It combines elements of functional workouts and high intensity interval training (HIIT), with members able to complete each of the workouts at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time and are a proven concept to help members achieve the best results.

“Given his longstanding collaboration with F45 Training, working with Mark to make fitness more accessible than ever across Boston is a dream come true,” said Travis Frenzel, CEO of Club Sports Group. “Our second location soon opening in the North End has a special pre-opening offer for everyone looking for the best workout of their lives and what Mark incorporates to reach his own fitness goals.”

In tandem with his first studio openings, Mark Wahlberg continues to serve as F45’s Chief Brand Officer, personally designing performance-based workouts for ‘Wahlberg Week’ multiple times each year that are exclusively available at participating F45 studios worldwide. The global workouts spotlight seven brand-new routines (one per day) in the form of cardio, strength and hybrid training classes as a chance for members and guests to experience Wahlberg’s favorite ways to stay fit.

“It’s an honor to partner with Club Sports Group and expand the footprint of F45, the best group fitness approach on the planet which has long impacted my own health and wellness journey, right in my hometown of Boston. Returning to my roots, I see this as great chance to improve the quality of life for everyone in the communities that are so close to my heart, and will be stopping by the studios every chance I get,” stated Mark Wahlberg, F45 Training’s Chief Brand Officer and longstanding investor.

“We welcome the chance to deepen our partnership with Mark who exudes passion for exercise and inspire communities everywhere to join him in improving their health, no matter their fitness level or goals,” said Tom Dowd, Chief Executive Officer at F45 Training. “As we expand our Boston area footprint, we invite even more community members to experience our proven functional training workouts for the most unforgettable and rewarding feeling.”

To learn more about F45 Training, visit F45Training.com or follow F45 Training on Facebook or Instagram.

About Club Sports Group

Club Sports Group is one of the largest and fastest growing fitness platforms in the world, operating a national network of boutique fitness studios, investing in the next generation of health and wellness technologies. Club Sports Group is the leading franchisee of F45 Training, FS8, and VAURA studios in the United States and Master Franchisee of Europe. Club Sports Group owns and operates 70+ studios across the country and in the United Kingdom, a global footprint unmatched in the fitness industry impacting the lives of over 15,000 members.

About F45 Training

F45 Training (“F45'' or the “Company”) is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45, FS8, and VAURA brands. F45 is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offer members new workout experiences each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of Pilates, tone, and yoga into a 3-in-1 low-impact, high-energy workout. VAURA is a sensory athletic reformer Pilates experience designed to energize every cell of your body. F45 is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high-growth boutique fitness category. For more information, please visit www.F45Training.com.