Veeam Named Alliance Partner of the Year in Inaugural Wasabi Partner Network Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, has been named Alliance Partner of the Year by Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, in the inaugural Wasabi Partner Network Awards. This new awards program recognizes Wasabi partners that have gone above and beyond in 2023, through outstanding growth, innovative solutions, and exceptional partnership.

The Alliance Partner of the Year recognizes the partner who has gone above and beyond in partnering with Wasabi throughout the year, based on incremental growth and overall partnership.

Veeam recently released general availability of the new Veeam Data Platform, including Veeam Backup & Replication™ v12.1 as well as Veeam ONE v12.1 and Veeam Recovery Orchestrator v7. This latest release from Veeam, with a focus on radical resilience, includes hundreds of new features and enhancements designed to not only protect enterprises’ most critical data, but to enable them with radical resilience to bounce forward from ransomware and cyber-attacks.

Veeam also announced several updates and enhancements of its Veeam ProPartner Network program aimed at helping partners around the world to benefit from the growing adoption of Veeam technology to help companies become radically resilient in the face of growing cyber threats and other outages. The program updates are focused on supporting partner profitability in a more predictable way while ensuring the partner’s business with Veeam is safeguarded.

“As a partner-first company, Veeam is thrilled to be acknowledged by Wasabi with the Alliance Partner of the Year Award,” said Larissa Crandall, VP of Global Channel and Alliances at Veeam. “We look forward to continuing the joint momentum built in 2023 as a result of our collaboration and partnership, as well as bringing more data protection and cyber resiliency solutions and offerings to the market in 2024 to benefit our joint customers.”

Wasabi provides low-cost, fast, and reliable cloud storage on-demand. Its high-performance storage is 80% less expensive than traditional cloud providers with no fees for egress or API requests. The combination of Veeam and Wasabi cloud storage is a perfect match for backup and replication.

“Partners are a key part of what we do here at Wasabi, and we feel honored to recognize ones that have become an integral part of our partner network, delivering predictably priced, reliable, and scalable cloud storage to their end users worldwide,” said Marty Falaro, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Wasabi Technologies. “We look forward to making this an annual event and recognizing our partners for their hard work and collaboration in delivering best-in-class cloud storage.”

Veeam was selected among a wide number of Wasabi partners from across the globe.

Registration is now open for the 10th annual VeeamON event, taking place June 3 - 5, 2024 at the Diplomat Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, is on a mission to help every organization not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments that gives IT and security leaders peace of mind that their apps and data are protected and always available.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running.