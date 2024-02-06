NewEdge Advisors Welcomes Nesso Wealth of Connecticut

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewEdge Advisors, LLC, a leading New Orleans-based RIA supporting successful independent financial advisors nationwide, announced today that Nesso Wealth, a Milldale, Connecticut-based team, has joined the firm from Carson Wealth where they were overseeing approximately $262 million in client assets.

Joining NewEdge Advisors are Ty Bongiovanni, AIF®, Nesso Wealth Senior Vice President, Managing Partner; Kevin Christopher, JD, ABFPSM, Partner and Wealth Advisor; Matt Glatt, CPA, CFP®, AIF®, Nesso Wealth’s CEO; as well as six other wealth advisors and eleven client support staff.

“We’re excited to welcome Matt, Ty, Kevin, and all of Nesso Wealth to the NewEdge team,” said Alex Goss, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of NewEdge Advisors. “Our firm seeks to work with financial advisors who have already built a successful business. They know how to find clients and already provide fiduciary advice and service. Our affiliation model, client solutions, technology, and culture provide growth-minded advisors and leaders with the right environment to achieve their next level of success. We look forward to supporting Nesso as they achieve their ambitious goals.”

Nesso Wealth provides wealth management services to individuals, families, and business clients. The firm also delivers specialized accounting and tax services and supports property and casualty, employee benefits, Medicare, and wellness programs.

Bongiovanni said, “As we continued to connect the client experience with the growth of our team, we knew we needed a partner who could provide us with the flexibility, freedom, and support to build Nesso Wealth in the way we feel is best. NewEdge Advisors’ culture and service offerings made this team our clear choice. The firm’s values and mission are exactly what we look for in our partnerships and we are excited to join them.”

About NewEdge Advisors

New Orleans-based NewEdge Advisors is a growth-oriented RIA built by New Orleans residents Alex Goss and Neil Turner. The firm embraces a transparent approach to educating advisors on the independent opportunities that currently exist in the industry landscape. This approach, combined with best-in-class advisor services, continues to attract top-performing advisors from across the country.

Previously known as Goss Advisors, the firm became a part of EdgeCo Holdings in 2020 to lead the 1099 wealth division. In 2021, NewEdge Advisors was created as a part of the launch of NewEdge Capital Group.