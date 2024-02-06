Five Star Electric Awarded $67 Million Systems Installation and Integration Package

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Five Star Electric, has been awarded a systems installation and integration project by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“MTA”) Construction and Development valued at approximately $67 million for the Connection-Oriented Ethernet, Phase 3C project. The project scope of work includes the replacement of approximately 150,000 feet of fiber optic cable; interconnecting and integrating more than 360 branch sites into MTA’s network; connecting, testing and integrating existing service delivery switches at more than 150 branch sites; and integrating existing closed circuit television cameras at 125 stations to existing video management and physical security information management systems.

Work has recently commenced and substantial completion is anticipated in late 2028. The contract value will be included in the Company’s backlog beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.