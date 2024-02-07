Berry Global and Glatfelter Announce Plans for Tax-Free Spin-Off and Merger of Berry’s Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films Business with Glatfelter, Creating a Global Specialty Materials Leader

EVANSVILLE, Ind. & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) and Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) announced today they have entered into definitive agreements for Berry to spin-off and merge the majority of its Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment to include its Global Nonwovens and Films business (“HHNF”) with Glatfelter, to create a leading, publicly-traded company in the specialty materials industry. The Boards of Directors of Berry and Glatfelter have unanimously approved the transaction.

The new combined company (“NewCo”) will become a global leader in the growing specialty materials industry, serving the world’s largest brand owners across global end markets with favorable long-term growth dynamics. HHNF brings an extensive portfolio of proprietary technologies, with a strong focus on healthcare, hygiene, and specialty end markets, while Glatfelter provides a broad range of innovation capabilities and sustainability solutions. Together, the combined company will offer a highly complementary product suite, including both polymer-based and fiber-based solutions, supported by strong innovation capabilities, with significant geographic diversification and a presence in all major markets.

“This announcement is the culmination of a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to determine the value-maximizing path forward for Berry shareholders,” said Kevin Kwilinski, Berry’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe these two businesses, in combination, can drive significant value for shareholders with complementary portfolios, positioning each for greater success. Following completion of the transaction, Berry will become a pure-play provider of innovative, sustainable global packaging solutions, which we believe will deliver even more predictable earnings growth for Berry shareholders. Additionally, we believe HHNF in combination with Glatfelter will thrive as an independent company that is positioned to drive long-term growth with its global brand-owner customers.”

"The uniting of our organizations creates a premier nonwovens supplier and a global leader in specialty materials, with the talent, technologies, scale, and footprint to deliver commercial and operational excellence, and a wide range of solutions for our customers. Our combined company is scaled to accelerate innovation and leverage our intellectual property over a large worldwide commercial platform and is well positioned to deliver substantial shareholder value," said Thomas Fahnemann, Glatfelter's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Berry to Enhance its Focus on Consumer Packaging Leadership

In September, Berry announced a review of strategic alternatives for its Health, Hygiene & Specialties (‘HH&S’) segment. Today's announcement is the culmination of a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to determine the value-maximizing path forward for Berry shareholders. The remaining HH&S businesses, including Berry’s tapes business, will be retained by Berry.

The proposed transaction marks an important milestone in Berry’s transition to becoming a streamlined and focused provider of consumer packaging. Post-separation, Berry will continue to offer industry-leading products, solutions, and material science to help customers achieve their commercial and sustainability goals. Pro forma for the separation transaction, Berry generated approximately $10.2 billion of revenue and $1.8 billion in Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months period end December 30, 2023. Furthermore, in conjunction with today’s announcement, Berry will change the name of its Engineered Materials segment to Flexibles to showcase the continued evolution of this segment towards high-value products and solutions.

Glatfelter to Deliver Significant Shareholder Value and Platform for Future Growth

For Glatfelter, the proposed transaction represents the next significant milestone in the Company’s time-tested strategy as a leading global supplier of specialty materials. The combination of Berry’s HHNF business and Glatfelter provides meaningful scale given the complementary technology and product portfolios, along with a platform for considerable growth in future periods. The transaction provides NewCo the opportunity to deliver significant value creation for Glatfelter shareholders by immediately deleveraging Glatfelter’s balance sheet and increasing the equity value of the overall enterprise, while also enhancing its credit profile with customers and suppliers. Glatfelter’s recent focus on optimizing its portfolio, managing the price/cost spread dynamic, and driving commercial and operational excellence, along with G&A cost discipline, provides the foundation to meaningfully contribute towards the overall success of NewCo.

Financial Highlights

Together, HHNF and Glatfelter generated pro forma revenue of approximately $3.6 billion and Adjusted EBITDA (1) of approximately $455 million based on combined results for the last twelve months (‘LTM’) period ended December 2023 for Berry and the LTM period ended September 2023 for Glatfelter, along with expected cost synergies of $50 million and combined pro forma adjustments of $25 million to be realized by year three.

(1) Adjusted/Operating EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that refer to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, pro forma, and as further described as Operating EBITDA for the LTM period ended December 2023 for Berry and Adjusted EBITDA for the LTM period ended September 2023 for Glatfelter, along with expected cost synergies of $50 million and combined pro forma adjustments to be realized by year three. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP can be found in GLT’s September 10-Q for adjusted earnings and Berry numbers are a carveout of HH&S and unaudited. (2) Pro forma net leverage is a non-GAAP measure and refers to NewCo.’s net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA

Governance and Management

The new, publicly-traded company, which will be renamed and rebranded by transaction close, will be led by Curt Begle, Berry’s current President of HH&S, who will serve as CEO. Additional members of the combined company's senior management team will be announced at a later date.

“I am humbled and honored to be trusted as the leader of this new global enterprise and its 8,700 skilled and dedicated team members. This combination positions us to delight our customers, enhance the lives of our employees, and create value for our shareholders. Today’s announcement is the first step in creating a pure-play leader in nonwovens and specialty materials well-positioned in growing, global markets. We will increase the combined company’s relevance as a supplier of choice, through product innovation, superior service, and reliability. Our combined, well-invested platforms will provide value-added product offerings with leading sustainability-driven solutions for brand-owner customers globally,” stated Curt Begle, President of Berry’s Health, Hygiene & Specialties division.

The Board of Directors of the combined company will initially be comprised of nine total members, consisting of six designated by Berry and three designated by Glatfelter. The chairman will be designated by Glatfelter, and all directors will be named at a future date.

Strategic Rationale of the Combination

Creates a leading global competitor in the large and growing specialty materials industry

Broadens substrate, product and end market mix, combining highly complementary portfolios

Provides for significant geographic diversification with a presence in all major markets

Scales resources to drive innovation and leverage R&D across a large, global franchise

Combines extensive operational expertise, coupled with deep industry knowledge and technical know-how

Enables significant synergy potential; expected cost synergies $50 million composed of a combination of procurement, G&A and other operational improvement opportunities expected by the third year following closing

Transaction Details

The transaction is being structured as a Reverse Morris Trust transaction and is intended to be tax-free to Berry, Glatfelter and their respective shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Key details of the transaction include:

Ownership : Berry shareholders will own 90% of the combined company's common shares upon consummation of the transaction. Glatfelter shareholders will own the remaining 10% of the combined company.

: Berry shareholders will own 90% of the combined company's common shares upon consummation of the transaction. Glatfelter shareholders will own the remaining 10% of the combined company. Cash Proceeds: Berry is expected to receive net cash proceeds of approximately $1 billion at close and intends to use these proceeds to repay existing debt. Berry expects to maintain its existing capital allocation priorities following this transaction.

Berry is expected to receive net cash proceeds of approximately $1 billion at close and intends to use these proceeds to repay existing debt. Berry expects to maintain its existing capital allocation priorities following this transaction. Financing: NewCo. has obtained committed financing from Citigroup and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and expects to raise permanent debt financing by transaction close, resulting in net leverage of approximately 4.0x, inclusive of Glatfelter’s $500 million 4.75% Senior Notes due 2029, which are anticipated to remain outstanding.

NewCo. has obtained committed financing from Citigroup and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and expects to raise permanent debt financing by transaction close, resulting in net leverage of approximately 4.0x, inclusive of Glatfelter’s $500 million 4.75% Senior Notes due 2029, which are anticipated to remain outstanding. Closing: Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the second half of calendar 2024, subject to various customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and Glatfelter shareholder approval. No vote of Berry’s shareholders is required for the transaction. Employee representation will be involved where applicable.

Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the second half of calendar 2024, subject to various customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and Glatfelter shareholder approval. No vote of Berry’s shareholders is required for the transaction. Employee representation will be involved where applicable. Pro Forma Impact to Berry: The transaction is expected to be leverage neutral to Berry.

Additionally, prior to closing of the transaction, Glatfelter will complete a reverse stock split of all of its issued and outstanding common stock. The reverse stock split ratio will be determined by Glatfelter and Berry, closer to the closing date of the transaction, and additional information will be provided prior to the effective time of the reverse stock split.

Advisors

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Wells Fargo are serving as financial advisors to Berry, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is serving as legal advisor to Berry. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to Glatfelter, and King & Spalding LLP is serving as legal advisor.

