Iteris Expands Partnership with Arity to Deliver Enhanced Traffic Data Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced a new agreement with Arity, a mobility data and analytics company, founded by The Allstate Corporation, to integrate a broader suite of traffic data solutions from Arity into Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform.

Under this agreement, Iteris’ use of Arity’s near real-time traffic insights in the US and Canada provides Iteris with the granular visibility into current driving conditions and patterns to support Iteris and Arity’s common goals of making transportation smarter, safer, and more efficient. The inclusion of Arity’s Real Time Traffic feed further enriches the insights of Iteris’ mobility intelligence application, ClearGuide® and enhanced mobility data output, ClearData®.

Arity collects nearly four million trips every hour from its 40 million users, or 15% of US licensed drivers, generating extensive near-real-time trip data. Iteris uses this data to proactively monitor traffic flow, characterize actual conditions relative to target traffic models, and apply artificial-intelligence capabilities to produce precise, reliable, and actionable traffic insights.

With Arity, Iteris will expand its offerings to include new cloud-enabled capabilities that improve intersection signal timing, solve urban bottlenecks, and target resources to areas that most need critical infrastructure enhancements. Overall, this partnership helps Iteris clients better understand the movement of people, quantify impacts of congestion and benefit from precise, robust traffic data and analytics services.

"We're proud to partner with Iteris to leverage anonymized traffic data to make smart transportation solutions more comprehensive and available," said Peter Levinson, VP of Product, Arity. "By using data to improve the management of roadways and signals, we are making transportation smarter, safer, and more useful for everyone."

“We’re excited to expand our use of Arity’s industry-leading traffic data in our smart mobility infrastructure ecosystem,” said Scott Perley, vice president of performance analytics at Iteris. “With Arity, we’re continuing to increase the coverage, density and accuracy of our data services for our customers, while enabling new software capabilities that help to make roadways more effective for all.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Arity

Arity is a mobility data and analytics company that provides data-driven solutions to companies invested in transportation, enabling them to deliver mobility services that are smarter, safer, and more economical. Arity collects and analyzes over a trillion of miles of driving data to create a greater understanding of how people move. With the world’s largest driving dataset tied to insurance claims collected through mobile devices, in-car devices, and vehicles themselves, Arity derives unique insights that help insurers, developers, marketers, and communities understand and predict driving behavior at scale. Arity was founded by the Allstate Corporation in 2016.

