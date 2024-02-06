Ocean Park and Sierra Mutual Funds Launch Advisor Consulting Program

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Mutual Funds, Inc., and Ocean Park Asset Management, known for a rules-based investment process, today announced the launch of the Advisor Consulting program. The program offers exclusive resources to financial advisors who partner with Sierra Mutual Funds and Ocean Park, including access to Director of Advisor Consulting and Senior Portfolio Specialist, Bill Phillips.

According to Cerulli Research, as AUM grows, advisors have less time available for investment research, due diligence, and monitoring. The Advisor Consulting program’s goal is to help refine advisors’ manager selection research and portfolio construction processes with the aim of improving risk-adjusted outcomes.

“This is an entirely new department we’ve built to alleviate some of advisors’ most common challenges,” said Phillips. “I’m excited to assist advisors with the construction of their initial investment screen, with granular risk analysis, and in identifying correlations that could cause portfolios to experience unnecessary volatility.“

Depending on the tier of assets under management, advisors can access a number of exclusive resources through the program, including:

quarterly and bi-annual portfolio reviews

monthly reports on how the markets are performing compared to the firms’ products

direct access to Phillips for answers to questions about reports or portfolio construction

“Bill has worked with advisors through some of the most significant economic downturns,” said Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships, Colin Barber. “We believe his thoughtful and analytical nature, paired with his robust experience, will provide advisors with a one-of-a-kind experience.”

“With over 25 years in the industry – 10 with Sierra – Bill has helped hundreds of financial advisors who are seeking to build better outcomes for their clients,” said CEO of Sierra Investment Management, Skip Schweiss. “We’re proud to provide Advisor Consulting to our clients with Bill at the helm.”

Bill's "Bond Math" curriculum, developed in 2022, helped educate advisors on the risks in core fixed income, even before the market began its downturn. His important work in this area helped contribute to the firm’s designation as a Finalist for the MMI/Barron’s 2023 Asset Manager of the Year Award (managers <$25B in AUM). He has spent more than 25 years developing manager selection framework and portfolio construction methodology, and he has worked for firms including Raymond James Financial, Heritage Asset Management, Thornburg Investment Management, and New York Life (Mainstay Funds).

For more information on the Advisor Consulting program, an advisor can email advisorconsulting@oceanpark.com.

Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no assurance that any investment strategy will achieve its investment objective. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Sierra Mutual Funds. This and other information about the funds is contained in the prospectuses and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus can be obtained on our website sierramutualfunds.com or by calling toll free 1-800-729-1467. The Sierra Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Neither Sierra Investment Management, Inc., Ocean Park Asset Management, Inc. nor Wright Fund Management LLC are affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

For more information, visit the firms’ websites at: sierramutualfunds.com | oceanparkam.com.

