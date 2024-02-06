nference Announces Multi-Year Funding from Global Foundation to Advance Health Equity

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nference, a company dedicated to transforming healthcare by making biomedical data computable, today announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This collaboration provides the Gates Foundation access to nference's nSights platform, where researchers can access a repository of extensive clinical data and expertise from top-ranked medical institutions.

The nSights platform, leveraging nference’s federated network, will provide resources to help the Gates Foundation more easily visualize and investigate pressing issues affecting world health today. The platform offers data-driven insights to help research teams learn more about healthcare, diseases, and treatments relevant to the Foundation’s interests. This knowledge will contribute to informed decision-making and the development of impactful treatments.

"At the heart of this collaboration lies our commitment to supporting humanitarian causes with our cutting-edge technology platform, driving near-term tangible impact in health equity,” said Maulik Nanavaty, President of Ventures at nference & CEO at Anumana. “Through access to nference’s federated AI – with its depth of multimodal and unprecedented longitudinal data – we aim to accelerate the contribution of modern and innovative healthcare solutions on a global scale.”

About nference

nference is unlocking the potential of healthcare data with AI, delivering real-world evidence, insights, and solutions informed by the most comprehensive multimodal data across all therapeutic areas. Our extensive de-identified, longitudinal data includes decades of clinical notes along with rich patient histories, vitals, lab tests, radiology images, digital pathology, genomics, and electrophysiology waveforms. Our federated data platform, comprised of premier healthcare organizations, including Mayo Clinic, Duke Health, Banner Health, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Emory Healthcare, enables advanced research and custom AI model development. With unprecedented access to data from over 40 million patient journeys, our partners can accelerate target discovery, optimize clinical trial design, and enhance lifecycle management. Follow nference on LinkedIn. Visit us at www.nference.com.

About the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a nonprofit fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world. For over 20 years, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been committed to tackling the greatest inequities in our world. It focuses on improving people's health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty. Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of Co-chairs Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates and the board of trustees. https://www.gatesfoundation.org/