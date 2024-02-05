Tyler Technologies Announces Expanded Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Public Sector Transition to the Cloud

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today an expanded eight-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with plans to further enable the growing demand for Tyler clients and public sector agencies to move to the cloud.

This agreement builds upon Tyler’s existing SCA with AWS, which has supported Tyler in evolving its applications in response to public sector needs. The initial collaboration has made a positive impact on Tyler’s clients through helping them deliver better experiences for citizens and public sector employees by managing their applications in the cloud.

Specifically, under the expanded SCA, Tyler and AWS will expand their framework and shared programs to streamline migrations from on-premises solutions to Tyler’s next-generation cloud applications. This can help both new agencies and existing customers to quickly adopt and leverage new technologies to service their constituents, provide transparency of operations, and further empower those employees who serve the public.

“By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we’re taking another major step forward in making the cloud accessible for our clients, from local to state to federal government agencies,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer for Tyler. “This gives our clients the opportunity to experience all of the great benefits of the cloud, such as business continuity, continuous delivery, enhanced security, and technology that is always up to date. It also supports our Tyler 2030 vision to complete our transition to the cloud.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

