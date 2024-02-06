Community Care Cooperative (C3) Expands its Accountable Care Organization REACH Network to Federally Qualified Health Centers in Oregon

BOSTON & BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Care Cooperative (C3), the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) created and governed by Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), is expanding its ACO REACH program with the addition of Mosaic Community Health in Oregon and Holyoke Health Center in Massachusetts.

C3 currently operates as a Medicaid ACO on behalf of 22 Massachusetts FQHCs and serves as a Medicare ACO REACH entity on behalf of 8 FQHCs in Massachusetts and Louisiana. Expanding its network of FQHCs outside of Massachusetts is an opportunity for C3 to bring its highly effective model of care to a broader patient population. Mosaic Community Health is a FQHC with more than a dozen clinics and school-based health centers located throughout Central Oregon, which serves more than 27,000 patients annually. With the addition of Mosaic and Holyoke, C3 expects to provide care for over 12,000 Medicare patients through the ACO REACH program.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our work in the ACO REACH program with Mosaic Community Health and Holyoke Health Center,” says Christina Severin CEO of C3. “Our growing participation in this model continues to emphasize our commitment to advancing health equity and reducing racial and social disparities. We look forward to our partnership with Mosaic Community Health and Holyoke Health Center in their long-standing commitment to provide high quality and equitable access to care to patients across Central Oregon and Massachusetts.”

C3 unites FQHCs at scale to strengthen primary care, improve financial performance, and advance racial justice. C3 provides FQHCs with the tools and services needed to remain competitive in the ever-changing market landscape of value-based care – including value-based contracting, practice transformation, analytics, population health programs, quality and risk adjustment expertise and services. Federally Qualified Health Centers are an integral part of the health care system, and particularly its safety net. FQHCs have been shown to deliver high quality, patient centered care that reduces total medical expenditures, and C3’s goal is to facilitate their success in the new value-based health care landscape.

“Mosaic is thrilled to have found an ACO partner in C3 that shares our passion for the community health model of care supported by more value-based payment structures,” says Ken House, Director of Value Improvement at Mosaic Community Health. “From our initial meeting with C3 leaders, Mosaic knew we were well-aligned with the vision and values of C3 and are excited to partner with them on this new ACO REACH model.”

Community Care Cooperative (C3) is a 501(c)(3) Accountable Care Organization (ACO) that leverages the proven best practices of ACOs throughout the country and is the only ACO in Massachusetts founded and governed by Federally Qualified Health Centers and exclusively focused on advancing integrated and coordinated community-based care for Medicaid and Medicare members. C3 works to strengthen health centers across the state, and continued growth enables C3 to better serve patients that receive care at its health centers across the country To view a list of C3 health centers, click here.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.