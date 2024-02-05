Inovalon Acquires VigiLanz; a Leading Clinical Surveillance and Patient Safety SaaS and Data Company

BOWIE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the acquisition of VigiLanz, an industry leading, rapidly growing SaaS-based clinical surveillance and patient safety software and data company.

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz is focused on advancing clinical surveillance, patient safety software, and related clinical data connectivity, helping hospitals, clinical facilities, clinicians, and life sciences companies identify opportunities to avoid or minimize harm, improve safety, and provide the highest quality healthcare.

This acquisition enriches Inovalon’s provider and life sciences solution portfolios, expands its customer base, and increases the Company’s clinical data connectivity. Together, the combination advances Inovalon’s leadership and further accelerates its growth in data-enabled healthcare solutions, empowering greater clinical surveillance and safety solutions, ultimately helping providers and life sciences organizations to reduce adverse outcomes, improve patient safety, and lower costs. Further, the combination broadens Inovalon’s customer base and grows the estimated addressable market opportunity by more than $340 million in its provider market offering, and by more than $5.7 billion in the life sciences market offerings.

“VigiLanz has created an impressively high-quality organization with the industry-leadership of its software and strength of its customer relationships matched only perhaps by its positive culture and relentless attention to mission,” said Keith Dunleavy, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inovalon. “We are excited to bring together VigiLanz’s subject matter expertise and leading clinical safety and surveillance software offering with Inovalon’s broad data resources, analytical toolsets, and large installed customer base of nearly 20,000 healthcare organizations to empower greater outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem.”

“For more than 20 years, VigiLanz has put patient safety and well-being at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to join Inovalon to continue to improve the care clinicians can provide, the overall safety of healthcare, and the lives of the millions of patients for whom they care,” said Dr. David Goldsteen, Founder and CEO of VigiLanz. “It is truly exciting to be joining with an organization that is as focused as we are on bringing to bear the power of data for the improvement of healthcare.”

