Bayer AG Enters Into Agreement With TetraScience to Ignite Innovation by Maximizing the Value of Its Scientific Data

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer AG (BAYRY), a leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, and TetraScience, the Scientific Data and AI Cloud company, today announced an agreement aimed at maximizing the value of scientific data and driving innovation. This collaboration will support Bayer's mission to deliver the next generation of life-changing therapeutics and ensure global food security.

Through the use of the Tetra Scientific Data and AI Cloud™, Bayer teams across various divisions, including cell and gene therapy, biopharma, and crop sciences, will be able to collect, centralize, and transform scientific data into a liquid, vendor-agnostic format. This format will be readily accessible for lab informatics, data science, and AI applications, enabling researchers to unlock valuable insights with the potential to accelerate the development of products.

“We are excited to partner with TetraScience on our digital transformation journey and to drive innovation,” says Oliver Hesse, Bayer's Vice President and Head of Biotech Data Science and Digitalization. "By maximizing the value of our scientific data and leveraging advanced data management and data science solutions, we can unlock new insights and opportunities for breakthrough innovations. This collaboration with TetraScience is an integral part of our broader digital transformation strategy, enabling us to enhance our R&D capabilities.”

As Bayer continues its digital innovation efforts across multiple divisions, collaboration among laboratories, scientific groups, informatics technologies, and divisions becomes crucial. By adopting a cloud-based data platform provided by TetraScience, scientists will have the ability to easily access and relate data to experimental context, as well as share data seamlessly between teams in both regulated and non-regulated environments.

“We are proud to have Bayer as a partner,” says Patrick Grady, Chairman and CEO of TetraScience. “Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of discovery by maximizing the value of scientific data and opening the path to AI. Supporting Bayer’s relentless focus on unrestricted scientific innovation with the Tetra Scientific Data and AI Cloud will help solve some of the greatest human challenges.”

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability, and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data and AI Cloud company with a mission to radically improve and extend human life. TetraScience combines the world's only open, purpose-built, and collaborative scientific data and AI cloud with deep scientific expertise across the value chain to accelerate and improve scientific outcomes. TetraScience is catalyzing the Scientific AI revolution by designing and industrializing AI-native scientific datasets, which it brings to life in a growing suite of next-generation lab data management products, scientific use cases, and AI-based outcomes. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com.