o9 Solutions Partners with Natura and Avon in Brazil to Offer Digital Commercial Planning Solutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced its AI-based solutions have been selected to pilot a new stage of digital transformation in business planning for Avon and Natura in Brazil. The initial pilot of o9 will cover part of the brands' channels, offering facilities such as planning and analysis on a single platform, bringing together analysis of varied scenarios.

“After an extensive RFP process, we understand that o9 is laser-focused on partnerships and delivering client value, which is why we chose to partner with o9,” said Luiza Souza, Diretora de Planejamento Comercial at Natura Cosméticos.

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9 Solutions said, “Now more than ever, organizations everywhere must look to next-generation technology to set up processes that allow them to capitalize on growth opportunities in the coming years. We’re thrilled to offer Avon and Natura businesses a holistic approach to managing revenue growth by combining insights and data. This partnership also underscores o9’s continued commitment to Brazil and Latin America, positioning us to rapidly expand this important market.”

Additionally, “It's the utmost pleasure to support these iconic brands given that o9 is well positioned to support the needs of Natura and Avon and offers the scalability and flexibility required by companies in the region,” said Gabriel Vasconcellos, VP & Country Manager, o9 Solutions Brazil.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.