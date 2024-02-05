Medallia Commits to Net Zero by 2040

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced a commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of what is required in The Paris Agreement. The Paris Agreement calls on countries to reduce their emissions and work together to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

After measuring their baseline GHG footprint for the first time in 2023, Medallia determined that it would also commit to setting near-term science based GHG emissions targets through the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) by the end of 2026 — joining more than 4,000 companies globally helping to create a zero-emissions economy grounded in climate science.

“Sustainability has long been a priority at Medallia and we’re excited to honor the environmental goals of our customers and partners by reducing our own emissions and in turn, helping them reduce theirs,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO, Medallia. “This commitment is the first of its kind in the experience industry and highlights our industry-leading commitment to do our part in the fight against climate change.”

As one of the first steps to obtain net zero by 2040, Medallia has also participated in a new virtual power purchase agreement facilitated by Watershed. The commitment made by Medallia and other Watershed customers will re-power a previously decommissioned wind farm in Texas, adding renewable energy in a state that largely relies on coal and gas. The wind project is expected to avoid 800 pounds of CO2 per MWh of power generation. Cumulatively, Medallia's five-year commitment will avoid over 6,000 tonnes of CO2e, equivalent to over 15 million car miles driven, and cover 70% of Medallia's 2023 North American carbon footprint.

To learn more about Medallia's Environmental strategy, read more in the 2023 Global Impact Report.

