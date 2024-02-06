Coty and Marni Enter a New Beauty License

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Coty (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, and Marni, the Italian luxury fashion brand renowned for its artistic collections, announce a new licensing agreement to develop, produce, and distribute a line of fragrances and beauty products beyond 2040.

This new agreement solidifies Coty’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the luxury fragrance segment through a long-term partnership with Marni, establishing a coalition grounded in shared values of expertise, innovation and forward-thinking creativity.

Sue Nabi, Coty’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Marni, a brand known for its innovation, creativity, and unique youthful approach to luxury. Marni is highly recognized in the fashion industry, with particular brand strength in Asia, and Europe. This licensing agreement aligns with Coty’s highly successful strategic direction of focusing on fashion driven licenses with multi category potential that resonate across key markets. We are excited to start working with Marni to develop premium beauty offerings that bring the Fashion House’s visual style and values in beauty to life.”

Barbara Calò, Marni’s CEO, added: “The alliance with Coty, a pioneering force in the beauty industry, marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Marni, in line with our commitment to offer a holistic brand experience. Through the introduction of fragrances and beauty products, that will seamlessly integrate into our brand universe, we’re redefining the brand's boundaries, opening up new opportunities of affirmation for Marni.”

The first offering under this licensing agreement is expected to launch in 2026. The collection will focus on translating Marni’s creative and fashion-forward identity into the realm of beauty. With the launch building on Marni’s distinct brand equity to deliver a premium offering, it promises a unique and elevated beauty experience for consumers.

Through the agreement with Marni, Coty strengthens its partnership with OTB Group, following the recent successful license renewal with Jil Sander.

"We are very glad to further consolidate our Group’s strategic partnership with Coty and to invest in Marni’s successful ability to explore new, relevant business grounds. This long-term vision agreement gives Marni the opportunity to shape its values in new creative ways and to strengthen its luxury positioning by landing in the world of beauty and fragrances," commented Ubaldo Minelli, OTB Group CEO.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. We serve consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Marni

Founded in 1994, Marni is recognized as the most artistic, color-savvy, life embracing, off-beat brand in the luxury segment. Renowned for its subversive collections, Marni has consistently challenged the traditional codes of fashion and the seriousness of dressing up, celebrating individuality through its distinctive approach to materials and colors, combined with a unique taste for prints and shapes. The aesthetic paradigm mirrors the vision of creative director Francesco Risso: Marni's quirky elegance is a range of possibilities, a lifestyle with an avant-garde spirit that holds a constant dialogue with the world of art, finding ultimate expression in special collaborations and capsule collections.