Patriot Federal Credit Union Embraces AI Innovation with Scienaptic AI for Underwriting Transformation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered automated credit underwriting platform provider, Scienaptic AI, announced today that Patriot Federal Credit Union has chosen to implement its AI-powered credit underwriting platform. The credit union aims to streamline its credit decisioning by utilizing Scienaptic's fair, inclusive, and regulatory-compliant AI platform.

Founded on the principles of community service and financial empowerment, Patriot Federal Credit Union has its origins deeply rooted in the cooperative banking movement. Established in 1965, Patriot emerged as a response to the growing need for accessible and member-focused financial services. With assets more than a billion dollars, Patriot Federal Credit Union serves more than 80,000 members across Franklin County, PA; Frederick County, MD; Washington County, MD and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia – Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties. Since its inception, the Credit Union has remained steadfast in its commitment to being member-owned and serving the financial needs of its members.

"At Patriot, we are committed to serving all the financial needs of our members and developing a solid, long-term relationship that will help them through every phase of their life,” said Tricia Wareham, Senior Vice President of Consumer Lending at Patriot. “In Scienaptic, we see a partner whose mission, vision, and culture uniquely align with ours. With Scienaptic’s AI-powered credit underwriting platform, we will be able to better serve members offering them the finest credit experience. Scienaptic’s AI will automate and personalize loan decisions allowing us to enhance credit access and offer a delightful experience to every member.”

Acknowledging the call for transformative change in credit underwriting, Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI, expressed, 'We are thrilled to be working with Patriot Federal Credit Union in a shared vision and offer our industry-leading credit underwriting platform. Our adaptive AI technology is poised to amplify the credit union's mission— helping members reach their financial goals, expanding member reach, facilitating more loans, and enhancing the overall member experience. We are embarking on a journey that resonates with the pulse of our times, meeting the evolving demands of members and creating an inclusive financial future for all.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI’s mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Credit unions, auto lenders, banks, and fintechs, use Scienaptic's AI native credit decisioning platform to continually improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions.

The platform enables FIs to reach more borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often without increasing risk. It democratizes automated AI-powered lending while addressing all regulatory requirements, including Fair Lending and explainable adverse actions.

Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed more than 300 million transactions, benefitting millions of borrowers. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai