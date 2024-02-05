Mythical Games and Fenix Games Reach Settlement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mythical Games and Fenix Games are pleased to announce they have reached an amicable settlement agreement.

On December 22, 2022, Mythical, Inc. initiated a lawsuit against Fenix Games LLC, Rudy Koch, Chris Ko, and Matthew Nutt in Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 22STCV39889. The parties have resolved the matter and entered into a confidential settlement agreement wherein no party admitted to fault or liability.

Messrs. Koch, Ko, and Nutt are no longer employed by or associated with Phoenix Group or Cypher Capital, nor did they receive a $150 million investment from Phoenix Group or Cypher Capital.

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Forbes’ Disruptive Technology Companies To Watch in 2019 and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021, Mythical is a next-generation games technology company creating a web3 gaming ecosystem by leveraging blockchain technology and playable NFTs for tools that enable players, creators, artists, brands and game developers to become stakeholders and owners in new “play and own” game economies.

Led by gaming industry veterans, the team specializes in building games around player-owned economies and has helped develop major franchises including Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Marvel Strike Force and Skylanders.