ICE Bonds Broadens Its Fixed Income Liquidity Network with Connectivity to TS Imagine

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that TS Imagine has connected to ICE Bonds to offer clients seamless access to its fixed income execution protocols and liquidity. TS Imagine customers using the TS One and TradeSmart OEMS can now access ICE Bonds’ trading protocols for Municipals and Corporates, across the ICE TMC and ICE BondPoint platforms.

“TS Imagine’s cross-asset platform has become a leading tool for investors around the world and we’re pleased to be delivering ICE Bonds’ streaming municipal and corporate bond data and liquidity to their customers,” said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. “With seamless access over TS Imagine’s OEMS, this integration builds on our effort to expand the distribution of our markets to a broader network of investors across institutional, retail and wealth manager customer bases.”

TS Imagine offers integrated electronic front-office trading, portfolio management and financial risk management tools to the buy- and sell-side investment communities. By electing to use the ICE Bonds API for connectivity, TS Imagine’s customers will have access to diverse pools of fixed income liquidity via the ICE Bonds’ suite of trading protocols, including click-to-trade and request-for-quote (RFQ).

“Delivering an integrated platform that brings together the most important pools of liquidity from across markets is paramount for our customers, which is why we’re excited to add ICE Bonds’ leading municipal and corporate bond markets,” said Spencer Lee, Chief Markets Officer and Head of Fixed Income at TS Imagine.

With this integration, TS Imagine will have access to ICE TMC, which provides market participants with access to an all-to-all market for trading municipal, corporate, agency and government bonds, as well as Certificates of Deposit, and ICE BondPoint, which offers deep fixed income liquidity and price discovery for broker-dealers and buy-side institutions. For municipal bonds traded over ICE TMC, over 450 unique liquidity providers have traded 272,484 distinct securities (CUSIPS) with fill rates consistently over 99% during the last two years.

For more information about ICE Bonds, please visit: https://www.theice.com/fixed-income/ice-bonds.

TS Imagine delivers a best-in-class SaaS platform for integrated electronic front-office trading, portfolio management, and financial risk management tools to the buy-side and sell-side. Formed following the merger of TradingScreen and Imagine Software in 2021, TS Imagine innovates by drawing on nearly thirty years’ experience serving the world’s most sophisticated financial services firms through changing markets and a shifting regulatory landscape.

The TS Imagine team is focused on developing technology that empowers its clients to succeed every day, in every asset class. TS Imagine employs the best technology talent, alongside former senior traders who understand first-hand their client’s pressure points and how to address them. This complementary expertise, unique to the industry, enables TS Imagine to dive deep in areas such as data science, automation, and development. As a result, clients can focus on what they do best: generating and protecting alpha within fast evolving markets.

