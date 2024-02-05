Deliveright Announces Collaboration With Wix to Simplify Heavy Goods Deliveries, Power Real-Time Order Tracking

LEXINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deliveright, the company behind leading AI-powered logistics and delivery platform Grasshopper, is announcing a new partnership with Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence. The partnership will simplify heavy goods shipping for Wix merchants and enable the best possible delivery experiences for their customers through automation.

According to a Forrester report, consumers are increasingly choosing brands that go the extra mile to make them feel empowered. By partnering with Deliveright, Wix merchants can take control of all stages of fulfillment, from the first to the final mile of the delivery. They can also provide instant shipping quotes to shoppers and offer various service levels ranging from curbside to full White Glove delivery.

“In today’s economy, consumers are in the driver’s seat, and it’s critical that merchants of all sizes are equipped with a seamless delivery process that meets, and even exceeds, their expectations,” said Doug Ladden, CEO and co-founder of Deliveright. “We’re thrilled to support Wix merchants with the most current shipping technology to help mitigate supply chain problems and improve customer experience with the complete visibility needed to oversee shipments and meet consumer demand.”

“This partnership with Deliveright will add true value to our merchant users,” said Shelly Cohen, Head of eCommerce Business Development at Wix. “Deliveright are experts in heavy goods and special handling shipping, and this collaboration enhances our existing shipping solutions and adds more shipping coverage and options for our users.”

To learn more about the Deliveright and Wix integration, visit Wix.com.

About Deliveright

Deliveright connects domestic retailers to a network of local delivery companies in all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico through its proprietary Grasshopper technology, the industry’s most robust AI-powered logistics platform. Grasshopper automates manual supply chain processes and complicated logistics from the first to the final mile. With a specialty in white-glove delivery of big and bulky goods, Deliveright’s Grasshopper technology enables real-time data and delivery tracking from the point of origin to the final destination for both shippers and consumers. Grasshopper combines order management (OMS), warehouse management (WMS), and transportation management services (TMS), to support the delivery-first era of commerce. Since 2018, Deliveright, headquartered in NC, has licensed its technology to delivery and freight companies across North America and Canada. To learn more about Deliveright and Grasshopper, visit www.deliveright.com and www.grasshopperlabs.io.