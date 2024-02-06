ionir and Combatica Announce a Transformative Strategic Partnership to Save Lives and Strengthen Unit Readiness for Special Forces in Light of the Resurgent Terror Threat

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ionir, a C5 Capital portfolio company, and Combatica, are delighted to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership that will help to save the lives of counter-terrorist forces and the victims of terrorism worldwide.

The strategic partnership will allow ionir’s data as a service capability to enhance the speed, scalability and optimisation of Combatica’s virtual training platform.

ionir’s cloud-native storage and data management platform for Kubernetes combines high-performance, software-defined storage and data management with data mobility. ionir enables enterprises to safely move any volume of data from one cloud region to another within 40 seconds, as opposed to 40 hours, securely.

Combatica offers an extended reality (XR) product designed to simulate hyper-realistic training scenarios and terrains for special forces and law enforcement personnel, addressing the issue of insufficient unit readiness due to outdated training technology. This technology is currently in use by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

With this partnership, ionir will provide enhanced capabilities to the Combatica XR Platform for combat training to allow it to be deployed and managed at scale. The new cloud and data services provided by ionir will enable Combatica to simulate any urban environment worldwide, accurately and at scale.

Erel Herzog, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Combatica, said, “The Combatica-ionir partnership is a powerful combination. ionir’s specialization in transferring massive amounts of data will be crucial to efficiently manage our technology’s seamless and rapid deployment.”

Jacob Cherian, Chief Executive Officer, ionir, said, “We’re excited to showcase ionir’s Kubernetes solution with Combatica, which will allow Combatica to parallelize data management, to scale deployments seamlessly, and support multiple customer environments across public and private clouds with one integrated solution stack.”

Andre Pienaar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, C5 Capital said, “C5 Capital supports and invests in Israel’s technology sector for the long term. We are excited to help form new partnerships that will save the lives of soldiers and law enforcement officers combatting the threat of extremist terrorists and ensuring the safe return of the victims of terrorism worldwide.”

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space, and energy security. C5’s investment strategy is focused on building long-term relationships with innovative and resilient founders that share in its mission to build a secure future. C5 Capital is headquartered in Washington, DC with locations in London, Luxembourg, and Vienna. For more information, visit: www.C5Capital.com.

About ionir

ionir’s cloud-native storage and data management platform for Kubernetes combines high-performance, software-defined storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. ionir is backed by leading international VC funds Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and C5 Capital, among others. For more information, visit www.ionir.com.

About Combatica

Combatica allows law enforcement, special forces and security to train better, with dynamic AI-based scenarios, force-on-force training and tactical instruction. This allows agencies to achieve higher readiness at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.combatica.com.