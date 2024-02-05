Integrated DNA Technologies and Element Biosciences Accelerate Next Generation Sequencing Workflows for Element’s AVITI™ System

CORALVILLE, Iowa & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life sciences companies Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) and Element Biosciences, Inc. have bolstered their partnership with products to enable more efficient and streamlined next generation sequencing (NGS) workflows for users of the AVITI System, an innovative sequencing and multi-omics platform based on Element’s novel avidity base chemistry.

Launching today is a suite of high-quality adapters, universal blockers and library amplification primer mixes designed exclusively for the AVITI System. These products can support a wide range of applications, including DNA, RNA, and methylation sequencing workflows, as well as IDT’s proven hybridization capture chemistry. They also are intended to minimize sequence errors from PCR or sequencing that might impact demultiplexing. To learn more or place an order, visit www.idtdna.com/xGenElement.

“Researchers continue to be driven by solutions that empower them to translate their discoveries to actionable insights, and IDT remains steadfast in evolving its NGS portfolio to deliver on these needs,” said Linda De Jesus, VP/GM, Global Head of Commercial at IDT. “Our work with Element Biosciences reflects this commitment and today’s launch equips customers with tools designed specifically to enable key NGS applications on the AVITI System.”

“We are excited to work with IDT, a primary source for quality NGS components and solutions for manufacturers and end users around the world,” said Yaron Hakak, PhD, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at Element Biosciences. “Partnering with IDT will enable us to quickly scale native library prep on AVITI to serve its rapidly growing base of users.”

To support Element’s AVITI System with native library construction and hybridization capture enrichment, IDT is offering the following stocked AVITI products:

xGen Stubby Adapter-UDI Primers for Element—stubby adapter and unique dual-index primer pairs for TA-ligation library preparation workflows where indexing by PCR is preferred. Available as single-use plates containing either 16 or 96 indexes, and a separate tube of stubby adapters with a matching number of reactions.

xGen Universal Blocking Oligos for Element—proprietary blockers designed specifically for Element Biosciences libraries for use in the hybridization capture workflow to reduce non-specific adapter interaction during probe hybridization and increase on-target capture performance. Available in 16 or 96 reaction sizes.

xGen Library Amplification Primer Mix for Element—premixed PCR primers, available in 16 or 96 reaction sizes, to increase yield for sequencing libraries post-hybridization capture.

About IDT

For more than 35 years, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) has empowered genomics laboratories with an oligonucleotide manufacturing process unlike anyone else in the industry, featuring the most advanced synthesis, modification, purification, and quality control capabilities available. Since its founding in 1987, IDT has progressed from a leading oligo manufacturer to a genomics solutions provider supporting key application areas such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases.

Seeking to fulfill its mission of accelerating the pace of genomics, IDT acquired Archer™ NGS Research Assays in December 2022. When combined with its existing solutions, the expanded portfolio helps realize the shared vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances.

IDT’s infrastructure supports customers around the globe with its manufacturing headquarters situated in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore.

IDT is proud to be part of Danaher. Danaher’s science and technology leadership puts IDT’s solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers.

Together with Danaher’s other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing and other omics technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.