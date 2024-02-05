Best’s Review Global Insurance Broker Survey Now Accepting Submissions

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best’s monthly magazine, Best’s Review, is asking for submissions to its annual Top Global Insurance Brokers ranking, which will be published in the July 2024 issue. Insurance brokerages will be ranked according to their 2023 total revenue. Additional information about top lines of business and key business developments also will be included.

Companies of all sizes are encouraged to submit financial information. The Top 20 will be presented according to ranking; other companies that participate will follow in alphabetical order. Verifiable submissions will be published as space permits.

The deadline for submissions is April 15, 2024. Brokers may submit information online.

For further information or any questions about the ranking, please contact Best’s Review Editor Tom Davis and tom.davis@ambest.com or 1+ (732) 395-8956.

