Radiance Solar and Pivot Energy to Complete Five Community Solar Projects in Illinois in 2024

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiance Solar and Pivot Energy are proud to announce their collaborative venture: a portfolio of five community solar projects in Illinois, with a combined capacity of 19 megawatts, slated for completion in 2024. This significant collaboration underscores the commitment of both companies to advancing sustainable energy solutions and emphasizes their dedication to community engagement and environmental stewardship.

The 19 MW portfolio is estimated to produce enough power to offset 3,800 homes annually, significantly contributing to Illinois' renewable energy goals. The initiative is poised to create numerous jobs, boost the local economy, and provide communities with accessible clean energy. Additionally, the projects will have a substantial environmental impact by offsetting millions of pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Atlanta-based Radiance Solar, serving as the EPC partner, brings a wealth of experience to the project, having already completed over 10 community solar projects in Illinois. Denver-based Pivot Energy, the owner of the facilities, is one of the leading community solar developers in Illinois and nationwide.

Steve Newby, CEO of Radiance stated, "Our collaboration with Pivot Energy on this portfolio, reinforces our long-standing commitment to the Illinois renewable energy sector, where we have been an active participant for several years. It also deepens our relationship and partnership with Pivot, a company we greatly admire and respect." Matthew Dunham, VP of Project Management, Pivot Energy added "This partnership with Radiance Solar in developing these significant community solar projects showcases our joint dedication to providing sustainable, accessible clean energy solutions to communities in Illinois."

About Radiance Solar: Radiance Solar, based in Atlanta, is one of the largest distributed generation and community solar firms in the country specializes in the design and construction of high-efficiency solar installations. Committed to excellence and sustainability, the company has made significant contributions to the global transition to renewable energy. (www.radiancesolar.com)

About Pivot Energy: Pivot Energy is a national renewable energy provider that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software that serve the full solar ecosystem. Pivot is a Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy that provides a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance (ESG) factors. Learn more at pivotenergy.net